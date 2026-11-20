Mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Savitri Devi, died at the age of 91 at her native village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. According to Pauri SSP Sarvesh Kumar, she breathed her last at around 11 AM at her ancestral residence.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared a message on X paying tribute to Savitri Devi and expressing his sorrow at her passing. He described the loss of a mother as a deep personal blow and spoke about the importance of a mother’s love, blessings, and support.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: CM Yogi Dares Akhilesh Yadav To Face-To-Face Contest In Ayodhya; Accuses Him Of Lacking Courage Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses His Condolences In a post on X, “The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi ji, the revered mother of the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother’s affection, blessings, and love are the most precious assets in one’s life.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की पूज्य माताजी श्रीमती सावित्री देवी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। माँ का स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और ममता जीवन की सबसे अनमोल पूंजी होती है। उनका जाना परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। बाबा केदार से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें तथा माननीय योगी जी सहित समस्त शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! 🙏 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 20, 2026 Dhami also offered his prayers for the bereaved family. He sought blessings for the departed soul and strength for Yogi Adityanath and his family. He said, “I pray to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to bestow upon the Honourable Yogi ji and all the bereaved family members the strength to endure this immense grief.” ALSO READ: 'Pollution Will Go Anyway': Yogi Adityanath Defends Diwali Firecrackers, Takes Swipe At Critics Amid AQI Concerns

UP BJP Chief Pays Tribute To Savitri Devi Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary also reacted to the news with sadness. He said, "Very sad news has been received. And certainly, that is why we... since the program had already started, we did not do the informal welcoming that usually takes place. We also held a brief condolence, and all of us are currently trying to reach their place."

All About Savitr Devi Savitri Devi is survived by seven children- four sons and three daughters. Her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, a former forest officer, had passed away earlier. Yogi Adityanath, born Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, spent his childhood in Panchur, the ancestral village where his mother continued to live.

She had been unwell for a long time before her death. According to NDTV, her last rites will be held in Haridwar on Saturday.