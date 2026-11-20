Of the 36 Rafale fighter jets India purchased from France, 32 are currently listed as active in the Indian Air Force's frontline inventory, according to the latest World Air Forces directory published by British magazine FlightGlobal. Based on Cirium’s military fleet database, the directory shows a decline in the number of active Rafales in India's inventory following Operation Sindoor.

Defence Ministry Disputes Claims However, according to The Hindu, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has disputed the latest numbers, saying it never shared any such data with the publication. Senior officials have also made it clear that the Indian Air Force was not the source of the assessment being reported.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rafale Marine Aircraft Makes Historic Debut Landing On INS Vikrant Ahead Of Inclusion In Indian Navy | Key Features The directory draws its figures from Cirium’s military fleet database. It does not name the three aircraft that have dropped out of the active inventory, nor does it explain why they have been left out. IAF Had Bought 36 Rafale Jets India bought 36 Rafale fighters from France in September 2016- 28 single-seat EH versions and eight twin-seat DH aircraft. FlightGlobal’s previous edition, which came out in late 2025, listed 35 of them as active. The newest edition has brought that number down to 32. The IAF has not said how many aircraft, or of which type, were lost during Operation Sindoor. After the operation, it simply noted that losses are an inevitable part of combat.

IAF Tender Covers All 36 Aircraft An official pointed out that the Air Force floated a tender in June this year for bridge support covering the entire fleet of 36 Rafales. That suggests all the aircraft are still part of the force’s maintenance and support plans.

ALSO READ: Hical Technologies Signs MoU With Safran Aerosystems To Manufacture Complex Rafale Systems In India Cirium builds its database by tracking individual jets through open sources- flight-tracking data, aircraft sightings and defence reports. A lower active count does not automatically mean aircraft have been destroyed or written off for good. Jets can drop out of the tally while they are undergoing maintenance, upgrades or structural repairs. FlightGlobal, however, has not given enough detail to show exactly why India’s Rafale figure has changed.

The same directory has also revised Pakistan’s Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning and control fleet downwards, from nine aircraft to seven. Why Did India's Rafale Deal Face Criticism? India’s 2016 Rafale deal with France, worth about €7.87 billion (Rs 59,000 crore at the time), ran into political heat over pricing and the way the purchase was handled. The NDA government chose to buy 36 jets instead of sticking to the earlier UPA proposal for 126 aircraft. Congress alleged that the new deal turned out more expensive. The government maintained that the two agreements were not comparable, pointing to differences in the number of planes, the equipment package, manufacturing arrangements and the support setup that came with them.

However, India is pursuing 114 additional Rafales for the IAF and has ordered 26 Rafale-Marine jets for the Navy.