Cyclone Akvan: Cyclone Akvan has crossed the Odisha coast near Gopalpur and weakened into a deep depression. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm is likely to continue moving north-northeastwards and weaken further. The cyclone has triggered heavy to very heavy rain in parts of South Bengal. Residents are likely to experience overcast skies and persistent rainfall for another day.

Major Areas Waterlogged In Kolkata Kolkata recorded around 38 mm of rainfall, with several neighbourhoods witnessing water accumulation. Areas including Bhowanipore, Patuli, Thanthania, Salt Lake, New Town, College Street and Amherst Street experienced waterlogging on Friday. Traffic movements were also affected in parts of the city. Some places have become difficult to commute to due to partial visibility and water accumulation.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm Completes Landfall Near Odisha's Gopalpur; No Major Damage Reported Good morning, Kolkata! 🌧️🌪️ Strong winds and rain have suddenly taken over the city. 🙏 How’s the weather at your place? Stay safe and share your updates! ❤️ #Kolkata #Rain #Storm #KolkataWeather #GoodMorning https://t.co/3VnWx5Arhe — Sunanda Acharya (@Sunanda_Iam) November 20, 2026 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert in areas such as South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura and Howrah. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely, with wind speeds potentially reaching 40 to 50 kmph in some areas. The weather system in North Bengal is expected to be better. An alert for flash floods has been issued in areas such as Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman.

Red Alert In Parts Of Odisha Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, weakening into a deep depression as it moved inland. Red alerts have been issued for Mayurbhanj and Balasore in the state. Several other districts remain on alert in the eastern state. Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam are in the Orange Zone, and the rest of the districts of Odisha are in the Yellow Zone.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Brings Heavy Showers In Andhra Districts, Red Alert In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram; IMD Forecast Till Nov 22 The weather department has issued a moderate flash flood risk in areas including Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Deogarh. Erratic Weather In Andhra Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience erratic weather conditions as Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Odisha coastline. Parts of Yannam and coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive scattered rainfall over the coming days. Strong surface winds are also expected to continue until November 24.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph on November 21. Wind speeds could increase to 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, between November 22 and 24.