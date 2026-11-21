In a bid to restore Chandi Chowk’s historic character, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed officials to organise a coordinated action against encroachments on footpaths and roads. Addressing a meeting at the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), in the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta ordered officials to enhance women's toilets, introduce a QR code-based grievance redressal system, improve cleanliness and regulate rickshaws and vehicular movement in the congested area.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta asserted that Chandni Chowk is the capital’s heart and that development and restoration of heritage will be made simultaneously. “It’s the government’s priority to restore the “area’s historic grandeur." Several dignitaries including Chandni Chowk member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, urban development minister Ashish Sood, area councillor Suman Gupta, representatives of traders and residents, and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and traffic police attended the meeting.

What are the plans? Rules for Auto Rickshaws The Delhi CM directed the civic body to take considerable steps against the encroachment on roads and unauthorised occupation of public spaces. Gupta ordered to regulate the number of autorickshaws and consider changing their design, as traders claimed the vehicles were taking up the pedestrian's space.

ALSO READ: Chandni Chowk's 160-Year-Old Town Hall Collapses; Built During British Era, Served Delhi's Municipal Office For 140 Years Traffic Management Gridlock around Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal (ISBT) and Old Delhi railway station was brought up during the meeting. She directed the transport department to expedite the operationalisation of Burari ISBT and allow buses to use surface parking on its premises until it becomes fully operational. Gupta directed for strict action and heavy fines against illegal buses operating around Old Delhi railway station. A joint enforcement team under the transport department, comprising Delhi Police, traffic police and MCD officials, will be constituted to check unauthorised parking and goods transportation through buses on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, CM Gupta noted.

Cleaning and repairs Around 120 sanitation workers are deployed across three shifts. The PWD is preparing a facility management system covering repairs to flooring, drains, bollards and benches, along with maintenance of planters and the central green strip. Some cleaning and horticulture work has already started; surveys of other repair work are underway.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest Hits Delhi Markets: CP Shuts Doors, Chandni Chowk Questions Closure, And Reaching Them Is Another Ordeal Complaints through QR codes A QR-based grievance system was proposed to let traders, residents and visitors flag civic problems. It could spare shoppers the trouble of finding the right office for a broken pavement or unclean toilet.