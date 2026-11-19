Tamil Nadu: A three-year-old Pre-KG student was allegedly tied with a nylon rope and assaulted by staff members at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district. The incident, which took place at Sai Ram Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Thiruthuraipoondi, came to light after the toddler's parents spotted injury marks on his body and reviewed the classroom CCTV footage.

The boy's parents, Gopinath and Mahima, noticed injuries on his body when he returned home from school on Tuesday. When they questioned him about the marks, the toddler revealed that he had been beaten by his teacher and a female school assistant, India Today reported.

Upon inspecting the classroom CCTV footage, Gopinath allegedly saw the teacher tying the child's hands with a nylon rope, while a female assistant forcefully pressed him against a screen inside the premises. Gopinath recorded the CCTV footage on his mobile phone as evidence.

Suspecting physical abuse, the parents immediately approached the school administration and demanded to view the CCTV footage.

The video clip has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and raising serious concerns regarding child safety inside schools.

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Police Register Case Against Teacher And Assistant

Following the incident, Gopinath lodged a complaint at the Thiruthuraipoondi police station, seeking strict action against the school management and those responsible for the alleged assault, the report added.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation against 26-year-old teacher Bhagyalakshmi and 55-year-old school assistant Selvi, a resident of Anna Nagar in Thiruthuraipoondi.