Workers of Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have landed in trouble after a video showing them opening an irrigation channel gate in Theni district went viral on social media. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has filed a police complaint, alleging that the party functionaries operated the structure without authorisation.

The incident involved TVK Theni North-East district joint secretary Sheikh Ali and other party workers, who reportedly opened the sluice of the New Canal head regulator near Sothuparai Dam. They filmed the operation, showered flowers and shared the video online, claiming that water was being released under the guidance of Periyakulam MLA G Sabari Aingaran to benefit around 1,000 acres of farmland.

தேனி மாவட்டம் சோத்துப்பாறை அணையில் இருந்து அதிகாரிகளுக்கே தெரியாமல், தவெக கட்சியினர் தன்னிச்சையாக தண்ணீரை திறந்து விட்டுள்ளதாக செய்திகள் வருகின்றன. சோத்துப்பாறை அணையில் இருந்து ஆயக்கட்டு புது வாய்க்கால் வழியாக 1000 ஏக்கர் விவசாய நிலத்திற்கு நீர் திறந்துவிட 90 நாட்களுக்கான நீர் இருப்பு இருக்க வேண்டிய நிலையில், தேவையான நீர் இருப்பு இல்லாததால் அதிகாரிகள் அணை திறக்க அனுமதி வழங்கவில்லை என தெரிகிறது . இதனால், தன்னிச்சையாக பெரியகுளம் தவெக MLA சபரி ஐங்கரன் வழிகாட்டுதலில் தேனி வடகிழக்கு தவெக மாவட்ட இணைச் செயலாளர் ஷேக் அலி என்பவர் தலைமையில் தவெக கட்சியினரே அணையில் இருந்து நீரைத் திறந்துவிட்டு, அந்த ரீலை எடிட் செய்து வெளியிட Late ஆகும் என்பதாலோ என்னமோ, Raw footage உடன் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் செய்தி வெளியிட்டு உள்ளனர். கடந்த 6 மாதங்களாக தவெக ஆச்சரியக்குறிகள் செய்யும் கூத்துகளையும் கோமாளித்தனங்களையும் பார்த்து, தமிழக மக்கள் தலையில் அடித்துக் கொண்டே சிரிக்கிறார்கள். திரைப்பட நகைச்சுவை ஒன்றில் நடிகர் செந்தில் “petromax” லைட்டில் உள்ள மேண்டிலை நசுக்கிவிட்டு, “இதுல எப்படி அண்ணே எரியும்?” என்று கேட்பது போல, பல பர்னிச்சர்களை உடைத்து வருகின்றனர் இன்றைய ஆளுங்கட்சியினர். இப்படி Design Design-ஆக பிரச்சினைகளை இழுத்துவிடும் இந்த Parallel Universe ஆச்சரியக்குறிகளிடம் இருந்து மக்களைக் காப்பதா? கலெக்டரைக் காப்பதா? அணையைக் காப்பதா? என்று நம்மை எல்லாம் குழப்ப வைத்தது தான் தவெக அரசின் மாபெரும் “வெற்றி”! ஒரு அணையை திறந்துவிடுவது என்பது சாதாரணமாக கடந்து போகும் விஷயம் அல்ல. அணையில் இருந்து அதிகளவு வரும் நீர் கரையோரம் உள்ள மக்களுக்கும் நிலங்களுக்கும் பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தி விடும் என்ற குறைந்தபட்ச அறிவு கூட இல்லாமல், ஆட்சிக்கு வந்துவிட்ட மோகத்தில், ரீல்ஸ் வெறியில் குதியாட்டம் போட்டுக்கொண்டு மக்கள் உயிரோடும் ஜீவாதாரத்தோடும் விளையாடிக் கொண்டிருக்கும் தவெக அரசுக்கும் கட்சியினருக்கும் கடும் கண்டனம். சோத்துப்பாறை அணையை திறந்துவிட்ட விவகாரத்தில் தொடர்புள்ள அனைத்து தவெக-வினர் மீதும் கடுமையான சட்ட நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும் என இந்த ஆச்சரியக்குறி அரசை வலியுறுத்துகிறேன். @AIADMKOfficial — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) November 18, 2026 However, district authorities clarified that the workers had not opened the dam shutters. The irrigation channel gate they operated is located around 1.5 km downstream of the dam, and water was already flowing through it. ALSO READ: TVK MLA VS Babu, Who Defeated MK Stalin In Kolathur, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Why Did The WRD File A Complaint? According to officials, the farmers had cleared the channel for the excess water to flow through. Later, a gate along the channel was opened by the TVK functionaries to divert the flow. The district administration maintained that no fresh or authorised release of water from Sothuparai Dam had taken place for irrigation. It also said that only authorised WRD personnel can operate the sluices. The reservoir reached its full level of 126.28 feet on October 22, and surplus water has been flowing through the system since October 23. Sothuparai Dam supplies drinking water to Periyakulam and supports irrigation across approximately 2,865 acres. The WRD filed a complaint at Thenkarai police station through Assistant Executive Engineer Manoj. The complaint cites provisions of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Management of Irrigation Systems Act, including Sections 32(b) and 32(f), which deal with interference in irrigation systems and unauthorised operation of sluices.

Police have confirmed that they received the complaint and are investigating the incident. Opposition Slams Vijay's Government The incident has attracted criticism from opposition parties, with the DMK demanding the arrest of TVK workers for opening dam shutters for a social media reel. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi criticised the functionaries, questioning their conduct and suggesting that party membership did not give them the freedom to violate rules. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the incident. "The acts of TVK functionaries, MLAs and ministers are shameful and their chaos beyond limits," he said. "For the past six months, people in Tamil Nadu have been watching the antics and clownish behaviour of TVK and laughing in disbelief," he wrote in Tamil on X. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran questioned who had authorised the party workers to operate the irrigation structure and urged Vijay to take action. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also condemned the incident and said that water being released from dams and irrigation facilities should adhere to norms. He recalled the 2015 floods in Chennai after water was released from the Chembarambakkam Dam and the 2025 floods in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts after the water was released from Sathanur Dam.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Diwali Crime: DMK Slams Vijay's TVK Govt Over Law And Order Collapse After 10 Killed, Calls Him 'Dummy CM' TVK Government Faces Fresh Controversy The incident comes amid criticism by opposition parties of the six-month-old government of Vijay, which has been repeatedly described as heading a 'reels government'. The TVK has also been embroiled in controversies with two of its MLAs. One was caught sending obscene messages to a District Collector, while another, the Deputy Speaker, was caught on camera assaulting an elderly citizen who had protested civic problems.

