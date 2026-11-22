Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | Five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, are set to witness a mega poll battle early next year. The schedule for the elections in these states is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. According to people in the know, the announcement of the dates is likely to be slightly delayed, possibly until around January 15. The 2022 elections for these five states, including Uttar Pradesh, were announced on January 8.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in a single phase. The poll body may conduct elections in three to four phases in the country's most populous state. ALSO READ: UP Polls 2027: Akhilesh Yadav Forms 4-Member Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Congress Side The Election Commission has begun preparations for the elections in these states. However, the poll officials' visits to Uttar Pradesh and Goa have not yet been completed. The visits are likely to be completed by December 15. After these visits, the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will begin their tour to poll-bound states. Elections are generally announced only after the Commissioners' visits.

Polls In UP After Board Exam And Magh Mela The poll body will also consider board exams and the Magh Mela held in Prayagraj. Millions of people from surrounding districts come here for the month-long Kalpavas. While the fair will continue from January 14 to March 9, the Kalpavasis stay only until Maghi Purnima, i.e. February 20. UP Board examinations are also proposed from February 5 to February 24, which means poll can take place after February 24 in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Why RLD Wants 30 Seats From BJP After Contesting 33 Under SP Alliance; Understanding 2022 And 2024 Results Elections In Five States Likely After February 24 Among the five states where assembly elections are scheduled, Manipur's legislative assembly term expires first, on March 13, 2027. Therefore, elections in these five states could be held between February 24 and March 8.

In the five states where elections are to be held, the terms of the Legislative Assemblies will end on March 14, 2027 in Goa, March 16, 2027 in Punjab, March 28, 2027 in Uttarakhand, and May 22, 2027 in Uttar Pradesh. (With Arvind Pandey's Inputs)