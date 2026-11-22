The political outfits in Uttar Pradesh have actively started their preparations for the assembly elections slated for early next year. The parties are weighing seats to contest, and alliances are engaged in intense seat-sharing negotiations as the polls are not just another battle for representation in the largest Vidhan Sabha in India, but carry significance for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The performance of the regional parties would be a litmus test for their claims in the general elections. Among such regional parties, Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) carries significant significance as it exercises influence over a vast region of western UP.

In 2022, RLD contested the assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party but switched sides to join the BJP-led NDA during the 2024 parliamentary elections. While the polls brought a major setback for the BJP, RLD performed with a strike rate of 100 per cent to win both the seats it contested. According to reports, RLD is seeking 30 seats to contest the upcoming elections. This is three less than what it contested in 2022.

The demand has left people anticipating whether it is pressure of poor performance in the 2022 polls, BJP's dominance or a simple calculation by the Jat-belt party. ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: SP Sets Up Panel To Lead Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress; Akhilesh Explores Wider Alliance In August this year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Chaudhary, saying "Hum logon ne chavanni ka rupaiya bana diya, phir bhi chhod ke chale gaye." (We turned 25 paise into a rupee, and yet they left us.)

Akhilesh's remark stemmed from Chaudhary's January 2022 statement, when RLD was part of the SP alliance. Chaudhary had reacted to buzz over him leaving the alliance by saying, "Main koi chavanni hoon jo palat jaunga" (I am not a 25 paise coin that will flip). Two years later, he flipped.

Akhilesh further said that the RLD should now receive double or three to four times more seats from the BJP. RLD performance in 2022 RLD contested 33 seats in 2022 but managed to win only 8 seats with an overall vote share of 2.87 per cent. However, the vote share in contested seats was 34.04 per cent. The party ended second on 19 seats with a margin of less than 10,000 in six seats. All those 19 seats went to the BJP, the rival who has now turned an ally. The equation makes it favourable for RLD to win more seats. This resonated in the 2024 polls when the party won both the seats with a 45.85 per cent vote share in contested seats. The party polled a total of 8,93,460 votes. The focus, therefore, is apparently on contesting the seats that the parties could win comfortably. ALSO READ: UP Polls: CM Yogi Dares Akhilesh Yadav To Face-To-Face Contest In Ayodhya; Accuses Him Of Lacking Courage However, this also poses a challenge, as the BJP will have to give up on some seats it won in 2022 to accommodate the RLD. The seat-sharing therefore has become a delicate issue for the BJP, which fought the 2022 elections with two allies.

This time, the BJP has to accommodate four allies - Apna Dal (S), Nishad Party, OP Rajbhar's SBSP and RLD. Given the sensitivity, the BJP has handed CM Yogi Adityanath the responsibility to lead the negotiations with Jayant Chaudhary.