SP-Congress Seat-Sharing: Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Sunday constituted a four-member committee to hold discussions on seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc ally, Congress, for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The panel features its national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

The committee will hold discussions and negotiations with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners on the allocation of seats for the upcoming polls. ALSO READ: UP Polls: Congress' 181-Seat Demand Is Merely An Outlandish Claim, Why Seat-Sharing Talks Would Be More Pragmatic Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Lead Talks With SP On the other hand, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to lead the party panel, which may include state president Aradhana Misra and MP Imran Masood. The panel will push the party's 125-150 seats demand out of the 403 total constituencies. The Congress leaders reportedly discussed 175 seats, segregating them into three categories depending on the ground cadre presence and organisational strength.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Congress Seeks 200 Seats, Plans To Field Swami Prasad Maurya On Its Symbol Amid Talks With Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Discusses Seat-Sharing With Other Allies Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav held separate meetings with AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya over the last two days amid moves to explore seat-sharing for the polls. He met Bhattacharyya on Thursday and Singh on Friday, ahead of formal seat-sharing talks between the SP and the Congress.

With discussions still at a preliminary stage, the AAP and the CPI(ML) Liberation are waiting for the SP to settle its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. It is understood that both are likely to pitch for a few seats on the ground that campaigning by prominent faces of the Cockroach Janta Party agitation can help the SP.

BIG REVEAL. At the HT Leadership Summit 2026, Akhilesh Yadav dropped a major headline on UP seat-sharing. Interviewer: Did Congress ask for 100 seats? Akhilesh Yadav: That's too low. Interviewer: 200? Akhilesh Yadav: A little less than that... https://t.co/JFVelnuiKT — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) November 15, 2026 Akhilesh Yadav's Quip At Congress' 181 Seats Demand Akhilesh Yadav recently said the Congress has sought 181 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats, a demand SP sources described as impractical. In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power with 255 seats, while the SP won 111 seats. The Congress, which fought on its own, won two of the 399 seats it contested. The SP and the Congress contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress was allotted 17 of the state's 80 seats, with the remaining 63 going to the SP and its smaller allies. The SP won 37 seats and the Congress won six, while the BJP won 33. (With PTI Inputs)