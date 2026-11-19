Uttarakhand Elections 2027: With only a few months left for the Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 70 seats. The decision was taken after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal met the party's Uttarakhand leaders in Delhi. Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. A party needs 36 seats to form the government.

आज आम आदमी पार्टी की उत्तराखंड इकाई के पदाधिकारियों और जुझारू कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक की। सभी का जोश और उत्साह देखकर साफ़ है कि वे उत्तराखंड की जनता को एक ईमानदार और मजबूत विकल्प देने के लिए पूरी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। सभी साथियों को मेरी शुभकामनाएँ। https://t.co/NUH6cLBGze — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2026 State president Uma Sisodia told ANI that "the meeting with party convener Arvind Kejriwal went very well. He has given us the go-ahead to begin preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in full swing and field candidates in all constituencies.” He said, “Arvind Kejriwal has assured us that he will visit Dehradun soon, along with the constituencies where the party is in a strong position. Other senior party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, will also visit the state.”

“We presented our roadmap for Uttarakhand to him and briefed him on the work we have done to strengthen the party organisation. All members of our state committee were present at the meeting. Following today’s meeting, our leaders and workers will hit the ground with renewed enthusiasm and double the energy.”

On how many seats the party hopes to win, Uma Sisodia said, “We are not claiming that we will win all 70 seats right away. We are up against the long-established Congress and BJP. We are moving forward by building people’s trust. The Aam Aadmi Party is going to open its account in Uttarakhand in this election.”

ALSO READ: Made AAP Win Punjab In 2022, Now They'll Help BJP Defeat It: Inside Raghav Chadha, Pathak's Key Roles For 2027 Polls How AAP Did Last Time AAP won zero seats in the last Uttarakhand election. Recently, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said AAP contests elections to help the BJP. On Congress' remark, Uma Sisodia said the Congress party should look at itself first.

Uma Sisodia said, “Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement reflects the Congress party’s weakness. We have never questioned why other parties contest elections. If you are strong, you should not make such statements. Such remarks indicate that the Congress does not have confidence in its own party, candidates or the hard work of its workers.”

ALSO READ: BJP Bets On New Faces, Campaign Around Development Agenda For Uttarakhand Polls | Number Game Explained The BJP has won the last two Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, but its seats and vote share have fallen. In 2017, it won 57 of 70 seats with 46.5 per cent votes. In 2022, it won 46 seats and got about three per cent fewer votes. The Congress, meanwhile, improved its seats and vote share.