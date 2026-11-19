A 35-year-old airline employee was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Gondia district on November 14 while returning from Tiroda with a male friend. Police have now arrested four people, including the wife of the man who was accompanying her, for their alleged involvement in a Rs 13 lakh contract killing plot.

The victim, Varsha Turkar, was attacked by three motorcycle-borne men between 5.30 pm and 6 pm near a Shiv temple in the forested area of Bondrani village. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and back and died in the attack, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Man Takes Sons Out On Scooter For Treats, Throws Them Into Canal; Search Underway According to the police investigation, the murder was allegedly plotted by Mona Agrawal, 41, who suspected her husband, Nitesh Agrawal, of having a relationship with Turkar. Investigators allege that she used the GPS tracking facility in a car registered in her name to monitor her husband's movements and help the assailants locate the victim.

Police said the killing was arranged through their neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar, who allegedly contacted history-sheeter Shah Rukh Pathan and fixed a contract worth Rs 13 lakh. Pathan allegedly recruited three men to carry out the attack. Turkar, a resident of Dhanori in Pune district, was visiting her parental home in Kinhi village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district during the Diwali holidays. She had travelled to Tiroda with Nitesh on November 14 and was returning with him when the attack took place.

How Police Cracked The Murder Case Gondia Police formed six teams and examined footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras across routes connecting the crime scene to Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat and Gondia. The footage showed three men on a motorcycle allegedly following Nitesh's four-wheeler. Using CCTV footage, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, police identified Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, and detained him from Murti village on November 19. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed details of the conspiracy, including the involvement of Mona Agrawal and Kumbhalkar. ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Returned To Celebrate Diwali With Daughter, Blood-Soaked Body Found In Gondia Forest Four Arrested, Two Accused Absconding Police identified the three alleged attackers as Imran Sheikh, 26, Nalen alias Naylan Sheikh, 24, and Krish Raut, 19, all residents of Sanjay Nagar in Murti. Four people, including Mona Agrawal, have been taken into custody. Two other accused are absconding. The arrested accused have been handed over to Dawaniwada police for further investigation.