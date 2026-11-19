Tamil Nadu: A major political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu following reports that the Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led state government has dismissed 15 senior officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency, over the suspected leak of confidential investment-related information meant for Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The alleged breach was reportedly uncovered during a review by the state Industries Department, headed by Minister S. Keerthana. According to an India Today report, citing sources, the leak involved sensitive information between the Tamil Nadu government and prospective companies looking to set up operations in the state.

Speculation has intensified after it emerged that three of the sacked officials are currently working with the Andhra Pradesh government, fueling suspicions of a deliberate information transfer as several key projects originally expected to come to Tamil Nadu reportedly moved across the border.

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AIADMK-Era Appointees Under Scrutiny

A key aspect of the controversy is the background of the officials removed from their positions. Several of those facing action were appointed during the AIADMK government's tenure between 2016 and 2021.

Despite the change in 2021, the subsequent DMK administration had retained these experienced personnel to maintain continuity in the state's investment machinery. Investigators are now examining whether these officials shared sensitive information with Andhra Pradesh.

Former Minister Slams Vijay Government

Reacting sharply to the controversy, DMK leader and former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of dragging a premier institution into "immature, social-media-driven politics."

It is deeply disheartening to see an institution built over decades by some of #TamilNadu’s finest minds being dragged through the mud by the present regime’s immature, social-media-driven politics. Even more pathetic is the Government’s argument that investments will disappear because a handful of employees have left! Is this government saying that Tamil Nadu’s investment machinery and industrial ecosystem really that weak? The irony? Most of those who have now left were appointed during the ADMK regime (2016–21). Did the DMK Government chase them out when we came to power? NO! We valued experience, respected individuals and ensured institutional continuity. Even when a very important investment promotion lead left for personal reasons, we maintained dignity. Now, instead of showing leadership, this Government is undermining its own institution and as usual blaming the DMK for its failures! STOP belittling the Department. STOP undermining Tamil Nadu’s capabilities. No one can simply take investments away from Tamil Nadu. But incompetent, insecure and insensitive decision making can certainly drive them away! Institutions need leadership, not political theatrics! #TvkFails — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) November 19, 2026

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajaa questioned the narrative that the exit of a few officials could derail the state's industrial momentum, asking if the current administration believed Tamil Nadu's investment ecosystem was really that weak.

Defending his party's decision to retain the AIADMK-appointed officials during the DMK's tenure, Rajaa stated that his government valued experience and institutional stability over political witch-hunts.