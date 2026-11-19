While some begin their careers with some privilege, others start with zero credit. But Yash Garg, an IIT graduate, started at minus 1 crore. Sharing his professional journey on LinkedIn, Yash wrote at length about how he cleared the family debt and eventually built a business that generated more than 2 crore in revenue. Currently based in San Francisco, he wrote, “Most people start their careers with some privilege, and many start from zero. I started from minus Rs 1 crore, and I did not even know it until my second year at IIT Delhi.”

The 1 Crore Debt Garg’s father ran a real estate business. The financial troubles began after he invested in under-construction flats from prominent builders. Delays in the final delivery of flats made his parents repay the majority of the loan through home loans. They borrowed from friends, relatives, and credit card companies to manage the expenses and kept the extent of debt under wraps from Garg.

He didn’t realize how grave the family’s financial condition was until his second year of college, when he saw collection agents show up at their house. Seeing his parents all stressed out, he sat them down and listed all the outstanding dues. To his surprise, the total principal amount owed to banks, friends, relatives, and credit card companies crossed Rs 1 crore. “I still remember how heavy it felt while writing each line. That day, I knew I had to grow up quickly and get my parents out of this situation”, he shared in his LinkedIn post.

Although he joined IIT to build a startup after completing graduation, the debt changed everything. His immediate plan was to land a high-paying job and pay off the debt within two years. Also Read: Odisha Tourism Hit By Cyclone Akvan: Puri Beaches, Temples And Tourist Spots Shut; Check Travel Restrictions Missed Dream Placement, Took Rs 18 Lakh Job From his third year, Garg started preparing for recruitment for high-frequency trading firms, offering annual salaries of more than Rs 50 lakh. Despite scoring a CGPA of 9.7 and ranking second in his department, he failed to crack the final interview at Tower Research. The rejection impacted his other interviews, and eventually he joined Cohesity for an annual salary of Rs 18 lakh.

In July 2019, he moved to Bengaluru and kept his monthly expenses under Rs 20,000. He avoided outings and holidays, sending most of his salary home. Realising that his earnings wouldn’t be enough, he started preparing for international technology. “Whatever time I could find outside work went into competitive programming, and I soon became a Master on Codeforces,” he wrote.

He achieved Master status on Codeforces and started applying for jobs in the US and the UK in January 2020. However, the sudden hit of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his plan after companies stopped hiring overseas candidates. Later, he joined Spotnana as a founding engineer, hoping the company’s financial growth would benefit his family. However, a year later, when the appraisal cycle came, he was left disappointed. “The raise was still not as high as I was hoping for. I was really disappointed. My equity, though promising, could not help us pay off the debt anytime soon,” the post read. Most of his salary still went toward credit card interest, leaving the principal largely unchanged.

Also Read: Cyclone Akvan Tracker Live: Heavy Rainfall Begins In Odisha, 80,000 Evacuated As Andhra Pradesh On High Alert Google Jobs Helped Clear The Debt “The day the recruiter told me I had been selected for the Google Search team is still one of the best days of my life. That night, I couldn't sleep at all. I lay awake, too happy to close my eyes, thinking about how this would finally change things for my family. For the first time since I wrote that list, I could actually see a way to clear it,” Garg wrote, recalling the moment.

The outstanding debt was still around Rs 80 lakh when he joined Google. With the company’s permission, Garg started a mobile application business with his father for additional income. They pivoted to iOS game development after the initial Android Apps failed to earn money.

Garg bought a ₹2.1 lakh MacBook Pro, built the Swift version in six days, and launched it on iOS. Quickly, the business expanded, with revenue rising from Rs 6 lakh in the first month to Rs 24 lakh in the fourth month. According to Garg, “Over a year and a half, our games crossed 200K downloads, with players mostly from the US, and brought in more than Rs 2 crore in revenue.”

In June 2023, the debt was repaid with the earnings, along with Garg’s Google salary. From 12 Failed Games To A $5.7M AI Dream As soon as the debt was repaid, Garg resigned from Google to follow his dream. After shutting down the gaming business, he pivoted into SaaS. The post read, “I started with Shopify apps, only to realize a month later that I had no unique idea and the competition was intense.”

His first app there failed too, for being too niche. For the next app, he picked the biggest unsolved problem by going through the platform’s feature requests. To his delight, it worked. “That one worked. In April 2024, after eight months without any revenue since leaving Google, I got my first paying customer.”

After that, Garg kept on launching an app every month, and the revenue kept growing. The business now has more than 300 paying customers, mostly in the US, and is approaching $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Garg also used its earnings to help fund his sister’s wedding.

With this stable money, Yash continues to yearn for his startup venture to build an AI executive assistant. In January 2025, a Silicon Valley VC, South Park Commons, invested $400K at a $5.7M valuation in the project. “But for the first time, I am building the startup I always wanted to build, and I am ready for whatever comes next”, he wrote.