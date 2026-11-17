Two young brothers remain missing after their father allegedly threw them into the Jayakwadi Left Bank Canal in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, after taking them out on his scooter on the pretext of buying them chocolates and vada pav. The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday in Nandar village of Paithan taluka. The children, identified as Aryan, 7, and Shyam, 5, reportedly pleaded with their father not to throw them into the canal, saying, "Papa, we will die." However, he allegedly pushed both children into the water, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Returned To Celebrate Diwali With Daughter, Blood-Soaked Body Found In Gondia Forest Farmers Tried To Stop Him According to reports, some farmers who were near the canal to operate an electric water pump witnessed the incident and tried to intervene. The accused allegedly responded by hurling abuses and throwing stones at them.

The farmers alerted Pachod police, who reached the spot and took the accused, identified as 40-year-old Somnath Damodar Rodge, into custody. Police said he confessed to throwing his sons into the canal during questioning. ALSO READ: Mumbai ATS Arrests Man For Mapping Jewish Businesses, Recce Of 26/11 Target Nariman House For Foreign Handlers Search Operation Hampered By Strong Water Flow A search operation involving police personnel, divers and family members began on Monday night. However, the strong current and flow of water in the canal have made the search difficult. The two boys had not been traced as of Tuesday, November 17.

The children's mother and other relatives have also been involved in the search. The motive behind the alleged act remains unclear, and police have not disclosed any reason for it. The incident has been reported from Nandar village in Paithan taluka, where the accused was arrested after the farmers alerted the police.