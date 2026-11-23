Drishyam: The Conclusion is heading to OTT almost two months after it arrived in theatres on October 2, 2026. After a 52-day run in cinemas, Ajay Devgn's crime thriller will soon be available to stream on Netflix. Here is everything about its digital debut, its final box office numbers and its verdict.

Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT Release Date As per Netflix's listing, Drishyam 3 will begin streaming this Friday, November 27. Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar, the cable operator who will go to any length to keep his family safe. He is joined by Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Prakash Raj appears as an advocate.

Drishyam 3 Closing Box Office Collection Drishyam 3 hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti and stayed in cinemas for a long stretch. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned around Rs 589.42 crore worldwide in 52 days. In India, the film's net collection stands at Rs 381.09 crore, and its gross collection is Rs 456.22 crore. Drishyam 3 opened with Rs 62 crore net in India. By the end of its run, it had grown to almost 6.2 times that opening-day figure. Week Net Collection Week 1 Rs 245.50 crore Week 2 Rs 87.50 crore Week 3 Rs 28.85 crore Week 4 Rs 11.15 crore Week 5 Rs 6.25 crore Week 6 Rs 94 lakh Week 7 Rs 73 lakh Week 8 Rs 17 lakh Total (52 days) Rs 381.09 crore ALSO READ - Drishyam 3 Becomes Ajay Devgn's Highest-Grossing Film Ever; Check Out His Top 5 Box Office Blockbusters Is Drishyam 3 A Hit Or A Flop? Drishyam 3 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 110 crore. Against that cost, it has earned a profit of Rs 271.09 crore, which makes it a clear hit at the box office.

ALSO READ - Is Drishyam 3 Worth The Wait? Ajay Devgn's Final Act Sparks Rave On X Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the third and possibly the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi franchise, which began with Drishyam in 2015 and continued with Drishyam 2 in 2022. Both of those films were remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam originals. This time, the story is different. The third film does not follow a Malayalam source and tells its own independent story. It brings Vijay Salgaonkar's long cat-and-mouse battle with the police to a close. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as crime branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. FAQ 1. When will Drishyam: The Conclusion release on OTT? The film will stream on Netflix from Friday, November 27, according to the platform's listing. 2. How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the box office? As per Sacnilk, it collected about Rs 589.42 crore worldwide in 52 days. Its India net collection is Rs 381.09 crore and the gross is Rs 456.22 crore. 3. Is Drishyam 3 a hit or a flop? It is a hit. Made on a reported budget of Rs 110 crore, the film earned a profit of Rs 271.09 crore.