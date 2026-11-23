Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18: Ramayana rode the festive period to a big opening week and has not slowed down since. Ranbir Kapoor's epic is now 18 days into its theatrical run, with the net total in India at Rs 942.75 crore, just short of the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana made Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 18. The film ran across 16,270 shows with an overall occupancy of 37.9%.
The Hindi version brought in most of the revenue, with Rs 26.25 crore from 13,850 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 3.40 crore from 869 shows, and Kannada made Rs 2.50 crore from 449 shows. Tamil collected Rs 2.40 crore from 645 shows, while Telugu earned Rs 1.05 crore from 457 shows.
The mythological epic has made Rs 942.75 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands at Rs 1,126.50 crore in India.
|
Day
|
Net Collection
|
Gross Collection
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Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov)
|
Rs 64.85 crore
|
Rs 77.50 crore
|
Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov)
|
Rs 48.05 crore
|
Rs 57.30 crore
|
Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov)
|
Rs 69.80 crore
|
Rs 83.45 crore
|
Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov)
|
Rs 56.15 crore
|
Rs 66.95 crore
|
Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov)
|
Rs 107.50 crore
|
Rs 128.70 crore
|
Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov)
|
Rs 94.10 crore
|
Rs 112.60 crore
|
Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov)
|
Rs 70.65 crore
|
Rs 84.55 crore
|
Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov)
|
Rs 53.50 crore
|
Rs 64.00 crore
|
Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov)
|
Rs 48.10 crore
|
Rs 57.45 crore
|
Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov)
|
Rs 72.90 crore
|
Rs 87.00 crore
|
Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov)
|
Rs 75.00 crore
|
Rs 89.50 crore
|
Day 12 (Mon 16 Nov)
|
Rs 32.00 crore
|
Rs 38.25 crore
|
Day 13 (Tue 17 Nov)
|
Rs 28.60 crore
|
Rs 34.15 crore
|
Day 14 (Wed 18 Nov)
|
Rs 23.20 crore
|
Rs 27.65 crore
|
Day 15 (Thu 19 Nov)
|
Rs 19.35 crore
|
Rs 23.10 crore
|
Day 16 (Fri 20 Nov)
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Rs 15.75 crore
|
Rs 18.80 crore
|
Day 17 (Sat 21 Nov)
|
Rs 27.65 crore
|
Rs 33.05 crore
|
Day 18 (Sun 22 Nov)
|
Rs 35.60 crore
|
Rs 42.50 crore
|
Total · 18 days
|
Rs 942.75 crore
|
Rs 1,126.50 crore
Overseas, Ramayana has earned Rs 567 crore in gross collections. This takes its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,693.50 crore.
According to Sacnilk, the film averaged Rs 21,881 per show on Day 18, across 16,270 shows.
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About Ramayana: Part 1
Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Ramayana is one of the biggest film projects in Indian cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Yash is cast as Ravana, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.
The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, along with several others.
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The first film, Ramayana: Part 1, is titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets. It released in theatres on November 5, 2026.
The makers confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will now release at Diwali 2028. It was earlier expected in 2027.
FAQ
1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
2. What is the budget of Ramayana?
Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.
3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?
Ramayana earned Rs 942.75 crore net across all languages in India after 18 days at the box office.
4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.