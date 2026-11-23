Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18: Ramayana rode the festive period to a big opening week and has not slowed down since. Ranbir Kapoor's epic is now 18 days into its theatrical run, with the net total in India at Rs 942.75 crore, just short of the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18 According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana made Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 18. The film ran across 16,270 shows with an overall occupancy of 37.9%. The Hindi version brought in most of the revenue, with Rs 26.25 crore from 13,850 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 3.40 crore from 869 shows, and Kannada made Rs 2.50 crore from 449 shows. Tamil collected Rs 2.40 crore from 645 shows, while Telugu earned Rs 1.05 crore from 457 shows.

The mythological epic has made Rs 942.75 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands at Rs 1,126.50 crore in India. Day Net Collection Gross Collection Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) Rs 64.85 crore Rs 77.50 crore Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov) Rs 48.05 crore Rs 57.30 crore Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov) Rs 69.80 crore Rs 83.45 crore Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov) Rs 56.15 crore Rs 66.95 crore Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov) Rs 107.50 crore Rs 128.70 crore Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov) Rs 94.10 crore Rs 112.60 crore Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov) Rs 70.65 crore Rs 84.55 crore Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov) Rs 53.50 crore Rs 64.00 crore Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov) Rs 48.10 crore Rs 57.45 crore Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov) Rs 72.90 crore Rs 87.00 crore Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov) Rs 75.00 crore Rs 89.50 crore Day 12 (Mon 16 Nov) Rs 32.00 crore Rs 38.25 crore Day 13 (Tue 17 Nov) Rs 28.60 crore Rs 34.15 crore Day 14 (Wed 18 Nov) Rs 23.20 crore Rs 27.65 crore Day 15 (Thu 19 Nov) Rs 19.35 crore Rs 23.10 crore Day 16 (Fri 20 Nov) Rs 15.75 crore Rs 18.80 crore Day 17 (Sat 21 Nov) Rs 27.65 crore Rs 33.05 crore Day 18 (Sun 22 Nov) Rs 35.60 crore Rs 42.50 crore Total · 18 days Rs 942.75 crore Rs 1,126.50 crore Overseas, Ramayana has earned Rs 567 crore in gross collections. This takes its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,693.50 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film averaged Rs 21,881 per show on Day 18, across 16,270 shows.

ALSO READ - Ramayana Box Office: 12 Major Records Broken By Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Mythological Epic About Ramayana: Part 1 Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Ramayana is one of the biggest film projects in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Yash is cast as Ravana, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, along with several others. ALSO READ - Ramayana X Review: Did Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Mythological Epic Impress Netizens? The first film, Ramayana: Part 1, is titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets. It released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The makers confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will now release at Diwali 2028. It was earlier expected in 2027. FAQ 1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1? Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. 2. What is the budget of Ramayana? Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore. 3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India? Ramayana earned Rs 942.75 crore net across all languages in India after 18 days at the box office. 4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.