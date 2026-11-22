Fresh off his horror-comedy outings, Kartik Aaryan is exploring a completely different world with his next film, Kaaliya. The actor has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar for a monster thriller inspired by Indian mythology. Announced on Kartik's 35th birthday on November 22, 2026, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 5, 2028.

According to the story, Lord Krishna confronted the creature and drove it away. However, the teaser takes an unexpected turn when the child wonders what happened to the demon.

The announcement video offers a glimpse into the frightening world of Kaaliya. It begins with a child asking his mother to tell him a bedtime story. She narrates the tale of a dangerous serpent demon named Kaaliya, who lived in a sacred river and poisoned its waters.

The project also marks an important milestone in Kartik's career as he steps into film production with his banner, Dopamine Studios. Here is everything we know about the upcoming monster thriller.

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The video then shows a dog barking near the river before a gigantic creature emerges from the water.

The announcement ends with the line, "Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back."

The teaser suggests that the film will explore a modern interpretation of the mythological story, although the makers have not revealed its complete storyline.

Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Reunite For Kaaliya

Kaaliya brings Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar together again after their upcoming fantasy comedy Naagzilla. The collaboration is also significant considering their previously reported differences following the shelving of Dostana 2.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan are producing the film.

For director Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya will mark his first Hindi theatrical release. He has previously directed popular projects such as The Night Manager and Aarya.

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What Is Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik has several projects lined up before Kaaliya. His fantasy comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand is scheduled for February 12, 2027.

He will also appear in an untitled film with Sreeleela, followed by Kabir Khan's Ladaku, scheduled for June 18, 2027. Another project, Captain India, is expected to release on August 13, 2027.

With Kaaliya, Kartik is taking a new creative step as both an actor and producer. The combination of Indian mythology and monster thriller elements could make this one of his most interesting upcoming projects.

FAQs

1. What is the release date of Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya?

Kaaliya is scheduled to release in theatres on May 5, 2028.

2. Who is directing Kaaliya?

The monster thriller is directed by Sandeep Modi, known for The Night Manager and Aarya.

3. Is Kaaliya based on Indian mythology?

Yes. The film draws inspiration from Indian folklore and the mythological story of Lord Krishna and the serpent demon Kaaliya.

4. Who is producing Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya?

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan.

5. Is Kaaliya Kartik Aaryan's production debut?

Kartik is stepping into production with Dopamine Studios. However, Ladaku is also among his upcoming production ventures.