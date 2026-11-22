Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited action thriller Mysaa has been postponed just five days before its scheduled theatrical release. The film was originally set to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026. However, the makers have now decided to push its release, leaving fans waiting for a new date.

The announcement was made on November 22 through the film's production house, UnFormula Films, and director Rawindra Pulle's social media handles. While the team has assured audiences that the revised date will be announced soon, no confirmed release date has been shared yet.

Rashmika Mandanna's #MYSAA has been POSTPONED from NOVEMBER 27th. New Date will be announced soon. https://t.co/loYhgKsOOP — Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) November 22, 2026 Why Has Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Been Postponed? According to the makers, the decision was taken to ensure that the film delivers the technical quality and big-screen experience they had envisioned. They described Mysaa as a technically superior action spectacle and said they did not want to compromise on its presentation. The official statement read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."

ALSO READ: Ranabaali OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Stream On Netflix After 28 Days Of Theatrical Run The team further confirmed, "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH. The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."

The makers have not mentioned any specific technical issue, VFX delay or certification problem as the reason behind the postponement. What Did Rashmika Mandanna Say About Mysaa's New Release Date? Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the announcement through her Instagram Stories. Interestingly, the actor suggested that she was not yet aware of the revised release date. She wrote, "Apparently the release is getting pushed, dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know." The actress also shared the makers' announcement with her followers, asking them to keep the excitement alive. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Took A Year To Say Yes To Rashmika Mandanna, But Saif And Sidharth Showed How To Make A Proposal Memorable What Is Mysaa About? Cast And Other Details Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is described as a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community. Rashmika plays a Gond woman whose life takes a dramatic turn when her family and community face threats. She then takes on a fierce role as she fights to protect her people.

Apart from Rashmika, the film features Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the film's music and background score. With its November 27 release no longer on the cards, fans will now have to wait for the makers to announce the film's new theatrical date. FAQs 1. Has Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa been postponed? Yes. The makers have postponed Mysaa, which was originally scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. 2. Why has Mysaa been postponed? The makers said they want to ensure the film meets their technical expectations and delivers an uncompromised big-screen experience. No specific technical issue has been disclosed. 3. What is the new release date of Mysaa? The new release date has not been announced yet. The makers have said it will be revealed soon. 4. Who is the director of Mysaa? Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

