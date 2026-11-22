Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage broke down in mid-2019, and the fallout was messy and public. The pair married in December 2018, after almost 10 years of an on-and-off relationship. Seven months later, they announced their divorce. Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth's Marriage And Divorce The 33-year-old singer has since spoken openly about what went wrong. She said she will 'always love' Liam, but admitted the relationship had a huge amount of 'conflict'. She also stated the loss of their home in a fire is the reason they rushed into marriage.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of 'The Last Song,' where they played teenagers falling in love. They stayed together, on and off, for the next decade. They were engaged for some time, but their wedding came only after disaster hit.

The couple lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, and they held an intimate ceremony just one month later. Cyrus said their decision to finally marry was partly driven by shared 'trauma'. The singer explained this further on the Howard Stern show in 2020. She said that without the Malibu fire, they likely never would have married. Cyrus said losing every song, photo and script in the fire shook her; instead of letting go, she ran toward the fire. I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.

The love was real, but the marriage had deeper problems. Cyrus said there were a lot of issues behind the scenes. "There was too much conflict. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

ALSO READ - Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Marry In Intimate California Ceremony; See Viral First Photos ALSO READ - Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks Are Officially Engaged, Latter Shares Photos She also revealed that she decided to end the marriage on the same day she performed at Glastonbury Festival. The Wrecking Ball singer took the stage in Somerset, England on June 30, 2019, about six months after the wedding. Hemsworth filed for divorce two months later. Soon after the split made headlines, Cyrus strongly denied cheating on Hemsworth. She said there were 'no secrets to uncover' about the end of her marriage. FAQ 1. When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married? They married in December 2018, in a small, intimate ceremony. It took place about one month after they lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire. 2. Who is Miley Cyrus's second husband, and when did they marry? Cyrus married her partner, Maxx Morando, in an intimate wedding in California on November 21. 3. Did Miley cheat on Liam? No. Cyrus strongly denied cheating and said there were "no secrets to uncover." She blamed constant conflict for the split.