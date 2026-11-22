Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are set to share the couch on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The new promo shows their banter, a few dance moves and some playful exchanges. The internet says it is 'seated for this one'.

In the clip, Karan introduced the pair as the 'Brad Pitt of Bihar' and the 'Punjabi by blood' star. The episode was also expected to have a high-energy dance segment. Akshay is keen to learn Ravi Kishan's trademark moves, and the two end up sharing the dance floor. The pairing may surprise many, but it was Akshay who suggested Ravi's name to Karan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) ALSO READ - Koffee With Karan 9 Ep 1: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan Spilling Coffee At KJo's Talk Show? Ravi Kishan walks in with energy and his usual catchphrase: "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa" (Life is a mess, but I'm still proud).

Akshay brings his humour to the Rapid Fire round. In one exchange, Karan asked him to pick between a year without sex and a year without working out. To this, he replied with a question of his own: "Isn't sex the best workout?" This will be Ravi Kishan's first time on Koffee With Karan. For Akshay, it is the fifth appearance. He first came on the show in Season 4 in 2014. He returned in Season 5 in 2016 with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and in Season 6 in 2018 with Ranveer Singh. His last appearance was in Season 7 in 2022, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ - Samay Raina And Tanmay Bhatt To Roast Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan 9? Here's What The Host Revealed The promo has gone down well online. Many fans said in the comments that they can't wait for the episode. One user wrote, "Might just be the finest episode of this season." Another commented, "COMBO IS GOING TO ROCK THIS EPISODE." A third said, "This episode actually made sense for once." Another fan said, "Ravi Kishan is the main attraction. Waiting for his flamboyant presence!" Several users dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Koffee With Karan Season 9 streams on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 PM. So far, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla appeared on the show.

FAQ 1. Who have arrived as guests on Koffee With Karan 9 so far? The season opened on October 14 with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Saif-Karena, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth-Kiara, Ananya Panday-Ananya Birla along with Shanaya Kapoor arrived this season. 2. How to watch Koffee With Karan 9? New episodes stream on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 PM. 3. Is Season 9 the last season of Koffee With Karan? Yes. Karan Johar has announced that the show will end with Season 9. It began in 2004.