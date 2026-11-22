Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17: Ramayana is still going strong at the box office in its third weekend. The Diwali holiday period has ended, but the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has kept bringing in big numbers across India and overseas markets, and shows little sign of slowing.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark in India.

On its third Saturday, the mythological epic collected Rs 27.40 crore. That takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 906.90 crore.

Hindi was once again the biggest earner. The Hindi version brought in Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows.

Malayalam came next with Rs 2.75 crore from 838 shows. Tamil added Rs 2 crore from 601 shows.

The Kannada version earned Rs 1.65 crore across 411 shows. Telugu collected Rs 75 lakh from 448 screenings.

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Day Net Collection Gross Collection Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) Rs 64.85 crore Rs 77.50 crore Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov) Rs 48.05 crore Rs 57.30 crore Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov) Rs 69.80 crore Rs 83.45 crore Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov) Rs 56.15 crore Rs 66.95 crore Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov) Rs 107.50 crore Rs 128.70 crore Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov) Rs 94.10 crore Rs 112.60 crore Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov) Rs 70.65 crore Rs 84.55 crore Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov) Rs 53.50 crore Rs 64.00 crore Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov) Rs 48.10 crore Rs 57.45 crore Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov) Rs 72.90 crore Rs 87.00 crore Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov) Rs 75.00 crore Rs 89.50 crore Day 12 (Mon 16 Nov) Rs 32.00 crore Rs 38.25 crore Day 13 (Tue 17 Nov) Rs 28.60 crore Rs 34.15 crore Day 14 (Wed 18 Nov) Rs 23.20 crore Rs 27.65 crore Day 15 (Thu 19 Nov) Rs 19.35 crore Rs 23.10 crore Day 16 (Fri 20 Nov) Rs 15.75 crore Rs 18.80 crore Day 17 (Sat 21 Nov) Rs 27.40 crore Rs 32.75 crore Total · 17 days Rs 906.90 crore Rs 1,083.70 crore Ramayana has already gone past the lifetime collections of several major hits. These include Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release, Animal.

The film is holding up well abroad too. It earned Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 17, which takes its total overseas gross to Rs 533 crore. With this, Ramayana's worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,616.70 crore. ALSO READ - 5 Major Differences Between Ranbir Kapoor's 2026 Ramayana And Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan About Ramayana Ramayana is a fresh screen adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the oldest works of literature in the world. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his fight against the asura king Ravana, who abducts his wife Sita.