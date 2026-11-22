Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17: Ramayana is still going strong at the box office in its third weekend. The Diwali holiday period has ended, but the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has kept bringing in big numbers across India and overseas markets, and shows little sign of slowing.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17
According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark in India.
On its third Saturday, the mythological epic collected Rs 27.40 crore. That takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 906.90 crore.
Hindi was once again the biggest earner. The Hindi version brought in Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows.
Malayalam came next with Rs 2.75 crore from 838 shows. Tamil added Rs 2 crore from 601 shows.
The Kannada version earned Rs 1.65 crore across 411 shows. Telugu collected Rs 75 lakh from 448 screenings.
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Day
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Net Collection
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Gross Collection
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Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov)
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Rs 64.85 crore
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Rs 77.50 crore
|
Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov)
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Rs 48.05 crore
|
Rs 57.30 crore
|
Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov)
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Rs 69.80 crore
|
Rs 83.45 crore
|
Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov)
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Rs 56.15 crore
|
Rs 66.95 crore
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Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov)
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Rs 107.50 crore
|
Rs 128.70 crore
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Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov)
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Rs 94.10 crore
|
Rs 112.60 crore
|
Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov)
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Rs 70.65 crore
|
Rs 84.55 crore
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Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov)
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Rs 53.50 crore
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Rs 64.00 crore
|
Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov)
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Rs 48.10 crore
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Rs 57.45 crore
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Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov)
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Rs 72.90 crore
|
Rs 87.00 crore
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Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov)
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Rs 75.00 crore
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Rs 89.50 crore
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Day 12 (Mon 16 Nov)
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Rs 32.00 crore
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Rs 38.25 crore
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Day 13 (Tue 17 Nov)
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Rs 28.60 crore
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Rs 34.15 crore
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Day 14 (Wed 18 Nov)
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Rs 23.20 crore
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Rs 27.65 crore
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Day 15 (Thu 19 Nov)
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Rs 19.35 crore
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Rs 23.10 crore
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Day 16 (Fri 20 Nov)
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Rs 15.75 crore
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Rs 18.80 crore
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Day 17 (Sat 21 Nov)
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Rs 27.40 crore
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Rs 32.75 crore
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Total · 17 days
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Rs 906.90 crore
|
Rs 1,083.70 crore
Ramayana has already gone past the lifetime collections of several major hits. These include Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release, Animal.
The film is holding up well abroad too. It earned Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 17, which takes its total overseas gross to Rs 533 crore. With this, Ramayana's worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,616.70 crore.
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About Ramayana
Ramayana is a fresh screen adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the oldest works of literature in the world. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his fight against the asura king Ravana, who abducts his wife Sita.
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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It is planned as a two-part series.
The music is a collaboration between Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Action specialists Terry Notary and Guy Norris have choreographed the action sequences.
FAQ
1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?
The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
2. What is the budget of Ramayana?
Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.
3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?
Ramayana earned Rs 906.90 crore net across all languages in India after 17 days at the box office.
4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.