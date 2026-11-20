Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 continues to dominate the box office collection, even if the daily earnings are dropping now. Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological movie has already broken major records held by Dhurandhar 2 with its second-week collection. With Rs 19.35 crore net collection in India on day 15, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now eyeing the benchmark set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 19.35 crore net in India on Day 15 (Thursday, November 19). The film recorded an India gross of Rs 23.10 crore from 21,436 shows, with an average occupancy of 16 per cent.

However, the estimates mark a 16.6 per cent decline compared to the previous week. However, the film managed to maintain a double-digit collection on its third Thursday.

The Hindi version continued to dominate, contributing Rs 14 crore to the day's total. Among other languages, Malayalam collected Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil earned Rs 1.50 crore, Kannada contributed Rs 1.40 crore, and Telugu added Rs 70 lakh.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Here is the language-wise breakdown of its Day 15 collection:

Language India Net Collection India Gross Collection Hindi Rs 14.00 Cr Rs 16.80 Cr Malayalam Rs 1.75 Cr Rs 2.05 Cr Tamil Rs 1.50 Cr Rs 1.75 Cr Kannada Rs 1.40 Cr Rs 1.68 Cr Telugu Rs 0.70 Cr (Rs 70 Lakh) Rs 0.82 Cr (Rs 82 Lakh) Total (Day 15) Rs 19.35 Cr Rs 23.10 Cr

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection After 15 Days

After ruling the box office for 15 days, Ramayana has a total of Rs 863.75 crore in India net collection. Its India gross stands at Rs 1,032.15 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 515 crore.

This takes the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,547.15 crore in 15 days.