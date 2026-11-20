Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 continues to dominate the box office collection, even if the daily earnings are dropping now. Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological movie has already broken major records held by Dhurandhar 2 with its second-week collection. With Rs 19.35 crore net collection in India on day 15, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now eyeing the benchmark set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 19.35 crore net in India on Day 15 (Thursday, November 19). The film recorded an India gross of Rs 23.10 crore from 21,436 shows, with an average occupancy of 16 per cent.
However, the estimates mark a 16.6 per cent decline compared to the previous week. However, the film managed to maintain a double-digit collection on its third Thursday.
The Hindi version continued to dominate, contributing Rs 14 crore to the day's total. Among other languages, Malayalam collected Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil earned Rs 1.50 crore, Kannada contributed Rs 1.40 crore, and Telugu added Rs 70 lakh.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
Here is the language-wise breakdown of its Day 15 collection:
|Language
|India Net Collection
|India Gross Collection
|Hindi
|Rs 14.00 Cr
|Rs 16.80 Cr
|Malayalam
|Rs 1.75 Cr
|Rs 2.05 Cr
|Tamil
|Rs 1.50 Cr
|Rs 1.75 Cr
|Kannada
|Rs 1.40 Cr
|Rs 1.68 Cr
|Telugu
|Rs 0.70 Cr (Rs 70 Lakh)
|Rs 0.82 Cr (Rs 82 Lakh)
|Total (Day 15)
|Rs 19.35 Cr
|Rs 23.10 Cr
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection After 15 Days
After ruling the box office for 15 days, Ramayana has a total of Rs 863.75 crore in India net collection. Its India gross stands at Rs 1,032.15 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 515 crore.
This takes the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,547.15 crore in 15 days.
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The film's Hindi version has contributed Rs 657.50 crore to its domestic net collection. Kannada has added Rs 70.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 54.40 crore, Tamil at Rs 41.15 crore and Malayalam at Rs 40.55 crore.
Here is the day-wise breakdown of Ramayana box office collection:
|Day
|Date
|India Gross
|Overseas Gross
|Worldwide Gross
|Day 1
|Thu, 5 Nov 2026
|Rs 77.50 Cr
|Rs 51.25 Cr
|Rs 128.75 Cr
|Day 2
|Fri, 6 Nov 2026
|Rs 57.30 Cr
|Rs 46.00 Cr
|Rs 103.30 Cr
|Day 3
|Sat, 7 Nov 2026
|Rs 83.45 Cr
|Rs 71.75 Cr
|Rs 155.20 Cr
|Day 4
|Sun, 8 Nov 2026
|Rs 66.95 Cr
|Rs 56.00 Cr
|Rs 122.95 Cr
|Day 5
|Mon, 9 Nov 2026
|Rs 128.70 Cr
|Rs 37.00 Cr
|Rs 165.70 Cr
|Day 6
|Tue, 10 Nov 2026
|Rs 112.60 Cr
|Rs 36.50 Cr
|Rs 149.10 Cr
|Day 7
|Wed, 11 Nov 2026
|Rs 84.55 Cr
|Rs 35.00 Cr
|Rs 119.55 Cr
|Day 8
|Thu, 12 Nov 2026
|Rs 64.00 Cr
|Rs 22.00 Cr
|Rs 86.00 Cr
|Week 1 Total
|Days 1–8
|Rs 675.05 Cr
|Rs 355.50 Cr
|Rs 1,030.55 Cr
|Day 9
|Fri, 13 Nov 2026
|Rs 57.45 Cr
|Rs 30.00 Cr
|Rs 87.45 Cr
|Day 10
|Sat, 14 Nov 2026
|Rs 87.00 Cr
|Rs 50.00 Cr
|Rs 137.00 Cr
|Day 11
|Sun, 15 Nov 2026
|Rs 89.50 Cr
|Rs 44.50 Cr
|Rs 134.00 Cr
|Day 12
|Mon, 16 Nov 2026
|Rs 38.25 Cr
|Rs 10.00 Cr
|Rs 48.25 Cr
|Day 13
|Tue, 17 Nov 2026
|Rs 34.15 Cr
|Rs 12.00 Cr
|Rs 46.15 Cr
|Day 14
|Wed, 18 Nov 2026
|Rs 27.65 Cr
|Rs 8.00 Cr
|Rs 35.65 Cr
|Day 15
|Thu, 19 Nov 2026
|Rs 23.10 Cr
|Rs 5.00 Cr
|Rs 28.10 Cr
|Week 2 Total
|Days 9–15
|Rs 357.10 Cr
|Rs 159.50 Cr
|Rs 516.60 Cr
|Total (15 Days)
|All Languages
|Rs 1,032.15 Cr
|Rs 515.00 Cr
|Rs 1,547.15 Cr
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Can Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Beat Dangal's Worldwide Record?
With Rs 1,547.15 crore in worldwide gross collections, Ramayana has entered the club of Indian cinema's biggest box office successes. However, reaching the all-time benchmark set by Dangal remains a considerable challenge.
The Aamir Khan-starrer has a reported worldwide collection of approximately Rs 2,070 crore. At its current tally, Ramayana needs another Rs 522.85 crore to match that figure.
The coming weeks will be crucial. Its second-week performance has provided a strong foundation, but continuing the momentum after the initial audience rush is a different challenge altogether.
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FAQs
1. What is Ramayana's Day 15 box office collection?
According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 19.35 crore net in India on November 19, 2026.
2. What is Ramayana's worldwide box office collection after 15 days?
The film has earned Rs 1,547.15 crore worldwide, including India and overseas collections.
3. What is Ramayana's total India net collection?
The film's India net collection stands at Rs 863.75 crore after 15 days.