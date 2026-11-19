With just four weeks left for its India release, Avengers: Doomsday has witnessed a massive response to advance bookings, crossing impressive pre-sales figures within 48 hours of opening and outpacing several Indian blockbusters.
Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Report
According to Sacnilk, ahead of December 17 release, Avengers Doomsday has grossed ₹34.49 crore in advance ticket sales across India from approximatly 5.30 lakh tickets.
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Avengers: Doomsday's early pre-sales pace has outstripped the initial advance booking figures of Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana Part 1.
In its first 48 hours, Avengers: Doomsday reached around ₹16 crore in opening-day advance gross, ahead of Dhurandhar 2 (just over ₹10 crore) and Ramayana (around ₹7 crore) over the same initial window.
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Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero film scheduled for release in Inida on December 17, 2026.
In the film, heroes from multiple colliding universes— including the Avengers, Wakandans and New Avengers from Earth-616, the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the classic X-Men from Earth-10005—must form an alliance as the multiverse faces a catastrophic collapse and massive incursions.
The upcoming film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans (returning as Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among a massive ensemble.
FAQs
Who is playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?
Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the masked villain Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom).
What is the runtime of Avengers: Doomsday?
Recent tracking reports place the runtime at roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes to 2 hours and 46 minutes.
Is Doctor Doom a Tony Stark variant?
Kevin Feige has confirmed he is Victor von Doom rather than an Iron Man multiverse variant, and the Russo brothers have indicated his backstory involves losing a child.