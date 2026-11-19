With just four weeks left for its India release, Avengers: Doomsday has witnessed a massive response to advance bookings, crossing impressive pre-sales figures within 48 hours of opening and outpacing several Indian blockbusters.

Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Report

According to Sacnilk, ahead of December 17 release, Avengers Doomsday has grossed ₹34.49 crore in advance ticket sales across India from approximatly 5.30 lakh tickets.

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Avengers: Doomsday's early pre-sales pace has outstripped the initial advance booking figures of Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana Part 1.

In its first 48 hours, Avengers: Doomsday reached around ₹16 crore in opening-day advance gross, ahead of Dhurandhar 2 (just over ₹10 crore) and Ramayana (around ₹7 crore) over the same initial window.

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Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero film scheduled for release in Inida on December 17, 2026.

In the film, heroes from multiple colliding universes— including the Avengers, Wakandans and New Avengers from Earth-616, the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the classic X-Men from Earth-10005—must form an alliance as the multiverse faces a catastrophic collapse and massive incursions.