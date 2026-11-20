While the mythological film Ramayana Part 1 is reigning at the box office, Dhanush’s spy thriller O.M: Operation Mole has made a sensational debut. Dhanush's O.M beats Ramayana Part 1 record on day 1 Dhanush’s highly anticipated film O.M was originally scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, coinciding with the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2; however, the actor decided to postpone his film out of respect for his former father-in-law, Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's movie Breaks Dhurandhar 2's Record, But Can It Beat Dangal? Now, the spy thriller O.M has arrived in theaters on November 20 and has made a massive impact at the box office right from the start. How much did Dhanush’s O.M — released in three languages—earn on its opening day?

According to Sacnilk, O.M, which has been screened in approximately 5,642 shows so far — has recorded a net collection of ₹13 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, with the gross collection exceeding ₹15 crore. ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Crosses ₹25 Crore In India, Beats Ramayana And Dhurandhar 2 The film's collection was highest in Tamil and lowest in Hindi. Tamil - ₹9.58 crore

Telugu - ₹3.09 crore

Hindi - ₹30 lakh Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayanam stands as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films; however, its collection today—on its 16th day—has been the lowest to date. According to early estimates, the film has earned only ₹10.24 crore so far. The bulk of the film’s revenue came from its Hindi version, while it collected ₹82 lakh in Tamil and just ₹31 lakh in Telugu. In the Kannada version, the film earned ₹80 lakh.

In the initial figures, Ramayanam has fallen behind Dhanush’s film O.M. Now, let’s see who comes out on top over the weekend. FAQs Who directed and wrote the movie O.M: Operation Mole? Rajkumar Periasamy (director of Amaran) wrote and directed the film. What are the runtime, censor rating, and music credits? It has a runtime of 178 minutes (2 hours 59 minutes), a UA16+ censor rating, and music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Where will O.M stream after its theatrical run? Post-theatrical streaming rights are slated for Netflix, though an official OTT release date has not yet been announced.