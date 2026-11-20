While the mythological film Ramayana Part 1 is reigning at the box office, Dhanush’s spy thriller O.M: Operation Mole has made a sensational debut.
Dhanush's O.M beats Ramayana Part 1 record on day 1
Dhanush’s highly anticipated film O.M was originally scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, coinciding with the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2; however, the actor decided to postpone his film out of respect for his former father-in-law, Rajinikanth.
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Now, the spy thriller O.M has arrived in theaters on November 20 and has made a massive impact at the box office right from the start. How much did Dhanush’s O.M — released in three languages—earn on its opening day?
According to Sacnilk, O.M, which has been screened in approximately 5,642 shows so far — has recorded a net collection of ₹13 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, with the gross collection exceeding ₹15 crore.
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The film's collection was highest in Tamil and lowest in Hindi.
Tamil - ₹9.58 crore
Telugu - ₹3.09 crore
Hindi - ₹30 lakh
Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayanam stands as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films; however, its collection today—on its 16th day—has been the lowest to date.
According to early estimates, the film has earned only ₹10.24 crore so far. The bulk of the film’s revenue came from its Hindi version, while it collected ₹82 lakh in Tamil and just ₹31 lakh in Telugu. In the Kannada version, the film earned ₹80 lakh.
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In the initial figures, Ramayanam has fallen behind Dhanush’s film O.M. Now, let’s see who comes out on top over the weekend.
FAQs
Who directed and wrote the movie O.M: Operation Mole?
Rajkumar Periasamy (director of Amaran) wrote and directed the film.
What are the runtime, censor rating, and music credits?
It has a runtime of 178 minutes (2 hours 59 minutes), a UA16+ censor rating, and music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Where will O.M stream after its theatrical run?
Post-theatrical streaming rights are slated for Netflix, though an official OTT release date has not yet been announced.