Raghav has now cleared the air. In a video shared by actor Aly Goni, he revealed that it is actually his brother who is getting married, putting the wedding rumours to rest.

The buzz intensified after Avneet’s recent visit to the city and a cryptic Instagram Story shared by her close friend.

Rumours about actress Avneet Kaur and music producer Raghav Sharma getting married have been making rounds on social media, with speculation pointing to a wedding in Jamnagar.

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In a video shared by Aly Goni, the actor jokingly congratulated Raghav amid wedding rumours involving Avneet Kaur. Raghav quickly clarified that the wedding was his brother’s, saying, "Mere bhai ki shaadi hai."

The exchange ended on a light-hearted note, with both men laughing. While Raghav has dismissed the wedding rumours, neither he nor Avneet has confirmed their alleged relationship.

Speculation began after Avneet’s visit to Jamnagar, leading social media users to wonder whether she was planning a private wedding with Raghav.

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The rumours grew stronger when her close friend, Krupa Lakhani, shared an Instagram Story showing her mehendi-decorated hands with the caption, "Full prepsss," along with a hush-face emoji.

Krupa’s post sparked wedding speculation despite not mentioning Avneet or Raghav. Avneet later shared pictures from Raghav’s brother’s wedding celebrations, further fuelling rumours before Raghav cleared the air in Aly Goni’s video.

Keep streaming #AsimRiaz all music videos. Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma enjoying Asim song #KhyaalRakhyaKar #AsimSquad https://t.co/dP3KJFZbb7 — Kosar Jahan (@KosarJahan17) August 25, 2020

Are Avneet Kaur And Raghav Sharma Dating?

Avneet and Raghav have been linked romantically for years but have never confirmed their relationship. Dating rumours first surfaced in April 2022, when a Hindustan Times report revealed that the two had known each other for several years.

A source claimed that Raghav had pursued Avneet for years before their friendship turned romantic. The duo reportedly kept their relationship private due to their professional association, as Avneet featured in several music videos under his label.