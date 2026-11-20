Samantha Ruth Prabhu has embraced motherhood! The actress shared the happy news with her fans on Friday, November 20, announcing the birth of her first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Dev Nidimoru.

Sharing an intimate photograph of their newborn holding fingers, Samantha introduced her son to the world with a heartfelt caption. The post had the caption: "Our beautiful baby boy. DEV. NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been." What Does Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Baby Boy Dev's Name Mean? The name Dev has its roots in Sanskrit and carries a strong spiritual meaning. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Deva', it translates to 'God', 'deity', 'divine', or 'celestial'.



In Indian culture, the word Dev is traditionally associated with divine beings and heavenly figures.



Dev is a short, traditional Indian name that has remained popular across generations. Its simplicity, religious significance and positive meaning make it a familiar choice for boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) When Did Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Get Married? Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony with friends and family at the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.



The two had previously worked together on projects including The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their professional association gradually developed into a relationship, although the couple largely kept their romance private before their wedding.



Their marriage marked a fresh beginning for Samantha, who had previously been married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce in 2021.

(Image Credit: Instagram @Samantha Ruth Prabhu) Samantha's Pregnancy Journey Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She also said she will take a break from acting to focus on motherhood after completing her professional commitments.



Over the following months, the actress offered glimpses of her pregnancy journey through social media updates. She and Raj also celebrated traditional ceremonies with their families ahead of the baby's arrival.



One of the celebrations was a Seemantham ceremony, a traditional Telugu baby-shower ritual. Photographs shared by Raj's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, showed both families coming together to bless the couple and their unborn child.



With Dev's arrival, Samantha and Raj have begun a new chapter as parents. The actor's announcement has also given fans their first glimpse of the couple's baby boy, marking a particularly special moment in their lives.

FAQs 1. What is the name of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's baby boy? Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have named their first baby boy Dev Nidimoru. He was born on November 19, 2026. 2. What does the name Dev mean in Sanskrit? Dev originates from the Sanskrit word 'Deva', meaning God, deity, divine or celestial. 3. When did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get married? Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.