Bruno Mars lost the man he credited with his singing success. The singer announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, on November 19, sharing a photograph of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed and recalling their final hug the previous week. Peter was 74.

"If you've ever seen me talk about him, I've always said that he's the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music," Bruno wrote in his Instagram tribute. He also remembered his father as the man who raised him and his five siblings, calling him "the greatest dad in the world".

Peter Hernandez taught Bruno rhythm on the bongos, built his taste in clothes and helped establish the style that eventually became a defining part of his international career. Who Was Peter Hernandez? Bruno Mars' Father Was A Working Musician Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Peter Hernandez grew up in a musical household. His father played in a Latin orchestra, and Peter would accompany him to performances.

His fascination with doo-wop began early. By the age of 13, he had acquired the nickname "Dr Doo-Wop", reflecting his love for the genre. Peter moved to Hawaii at 25. Wanting to introduce local audiences to the music he loved, he formed a doo-wop revival group called The Love Notes. At its peak, the band had 18 performers on stage. (Image Credit: Instagram @Bruno Mars) Bruno Mars Was Performing As Little Elvis At Just Four Bruno Mars was introduced to professional singing through his father's shows in Waikiki. There, Peter performed with The Love Notes with his wife, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot. Bruno was inspired by Elvis Presley and began performing on stage at four. His act became known as "Little Elvis". In an April 2014 interview with Hawaii News Now, Peter recalled how seriously his young son approached the performances. "He was the star of the show and I had him on a platform because you could barely see him on the stage; he was so tiny," Peter told the publication. Bruno described growing up around his parents' entertainment shows as a kind of musical education. In his 2016 60 Minutes interview with CBS, he compared the experience to School of Rock. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) ALSO READ: 7 Bold Hollywood Movies For 18+ Audience That You Cannot Watch With Family Bruno Mars Credited His Father For His Signature Style Peter's influence extended beyond the music Bruno heard growing up. In a 2017 interview with Latina magazine, Bruno explained that his father's musical lessons and personal style had directly influenced his own identity.

"My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid," he said. He also credited Peter for the retro aesthetic that became closely associated with him, including his suits, pinky rings, patent-leather shoes and pompadour hairstyle. "He's an old-school working musician, so that's where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father," Bruno explained. The singer also recalled being embarrassed as a child when Peter arrived at school in a large Cadillac, dressed in flashy clothes. The memory became particularly amusing to Bruno as an adult because he eventually adopted a similar aesthetic. On the other hand, Peter also talked publicly about his pride in his children's achievements. In his 2014 MidWeek interview, he described himself as "the proudest man in the world of Bruno Mars and his brother and sisters". Bruno's latest tribute also brought attention to another major loss in the family. His mother, Bernadette, died in June 2013 at 55 following a brain aneurysm. In his message to Peter, Bruno ended with a reference to both parents: "I Love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me."

The singer's tribute, therefore, was not just a farewell to his father but a deeply personal reflection on the two people who shaped his childhood. ALSO READ: Why Aishwarya Rai Rejected Brad Pitt's Troy? The Real Reason She Turned Down The 2004 Hollywood Film FAQs 1. Who was Bruno Mars' father, Peter Hernandez? Peter Hernandez was a musician and percussionist who founded the doo-wop group The Love Notes in Hawaii. 2. Did Bruno Mars perform with his father's band as a child? Yes. Bruno began performing at around four years old in his family's Waikiki shows, impersonating Elvis Presley as Little Elvis. 3. How did Bruno Mars' father influence his music? Peter taught Bruno to play the bongos and influenced his rhythm, retro fashion choices and synchronised stage choreography.

