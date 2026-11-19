The nominations for the Grammy Awards 2027 have been announced across 100 categories covering a wide range of music genres. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. revealed the list during a livestream, joined by several celebrities.

Here's everything you need to know about the 69th Grammy Awards:

Grammy Awards 2027 Date and Time

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The show starts at 7:00 PM ET, which is 4:00 PM PT.

Viewers in India will have to wake up early. The live broadcast begins at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, February 8, 2027.

This year's ceremony marks a major shift for the Recording Academy. CBS has been the home of the Grammys telecast for more than 50 years, and that run now comes to an end.

The Grammys move to ABC for the first time since 1972. In the United States, viewers can also stream the ceremony live on Disney+ and Hulu at the same time as the TV broadcast.

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Where To Watch In India?

Indian viewers usually depend on a local streaming partner for the live show. Details of the platform and telecast for India have not been announced yet.

Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations

Artist Nominations Key Categories RAYE 11 Album, Record, Song, and Songwriter of the Year ROSALÍA 9 Album of the Year (Lux), Record & Song of the Year (“Berghain”) Ella Langley 7 All Big Four categories (including Best New Artist); ties for Country lead Miranda Lambert 7 Leads Country categories (alongside Ella Langley) Olivia Rodrigo 7 Album, Record, and Song of the Year Phoebe Bridgers 7 Album of the Year (Lost Weekend) Bruno Mars 6 Album, Record, and Song of the Year Olivia Dean 6 Album, Record, and Song of the Year Leon Thomas 6 R&B and General categories

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Who Leads The Big Four Categories?

The 'Big Four' categories are Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. This year they feature a strong lineup of global stars.