Twenty-five years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Airbnb is bringing the iconic Raichand family mansion to life in Mumbai. Presented by filmmaker Karan Johar alongside original stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the limited-time experience titled 'At Home with the Raichands' celebrates the 2001 blockbuster’s silver jubilee by letting fans step inside its grand staircase, family study, and Poo’s famous closet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) What Airbnb Actually Built Inside The Raichand Estate? Part of Airbnb’s experiential 'Only on Airbnb' series, which brings famous pop-culture settings into the real world, the two-hour Mumbai activation recreates the opulent aesthetic of the 2001 family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. Visitors can explore the property through an immersive audio tour filled with classic moments from the film, step inside Poo’s extravagant wardrobe, take part in a character-inspired entry challenge, and leave a personal note inspired by the movie’s themes of love and family.

Every guest also receives a momento. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Got 30,000 Proposals After Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Debut, Then Why Did He Want To Quit Acting? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan On Revisiting K3G Although Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will not appear in person during the tours, both actors shared their excitement over bringing the nostalgia back for a new generation.

Speaking about her beloved character, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Poo has been a part of my life for 25 years, and I love that she’s still having her moment with a whole new generation,” Kapoor Khan said in a statement. “She had her own sense of style, her own vocabulary and, most importantly, she never really needed anyone’s approval.”

Hrithik Roshan, who played Rohan Raichand, added, “To see the Raichand House recreated by Airbnb and to know that fans will get to walk down the memory lane themselves is the best way to celebrate the film,” he said. ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Has More Box Office Hits? Check Their Top 5 Movies How To Book The Raichand Airbnb And Other Key Dates? Experience Dates: 1 December to 6 December 2026 (only 180 guest spots available). Booking Window Opens: 23 November 2026 at 12:00 pm IST via Airbnb’s dedicated K3G page. Cost: Completely free (each booking covers two guests, though visitors must arrange their own travel to Mumbai). FAQs 1. When and where is the Airbnb Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham mansion experience taking place? The two-hour “At Home with the Raichands” experience takes place in Mumbai from 1 December to 6 December 2026, with 180 spots available.

2. How much does it cost to visit the Airbnb K3G mansion? Booking the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham mansion experience is completely free for up to two guests per booking, though guests must cover their own travel to Mumbai. 3. When do bookings open for Airbnb’s K3G Raichand House? Booking requests open on 23 November 2026 at 12:00 pm IST through Airbnb’s dedicated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham listing page.