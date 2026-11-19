Ranbir Kapoor is popularly known as Bollywood’s Casanova, but anecdotes from his interviews about his personal life offer a different perspective. From admitting to have cheated in a relationship to acknowledging his excessive drinking habits, Ranbir Kapoor has occasionally spoken about his dark past that was far from his carefully maintained public image.

Here are five uncomfortable truths he has acknowledged in his own words. 1. Ranbir Kapoor Admitted To Cheating In A Relationship And Called Infidelity A Deal-Breaker In a September 2011 interview, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged that he had cheated in a relationship. "Yes, I have, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness," he said. At the time, Ranbir’s dating life was under public scrutiny, following his 2009 breakup with Deepika Padukone. However, he did not identify the partner in question in this confession. But in the same interview, the actor also explained how his understanding of commitment had changed over time. He then described infidelity as a deal-breaker, saying that once cheating enters a relationship, respect and trust disappear. (Image Credit: IMDb) 2. He Spent Hours Sitting On The Staircase Listening To His Parents Fight Ranbir's childhood was not as glamorous as it might suggest. In an interview with The Big Indian Picture around the release of Rockstar in 2011, he spoke about the difficult phase in his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's marriage.

He revealed that their arguments would sometimes continue for hours, leaving him sitting on the staircase of their bungalow. "I remember sitting on the staircase for four-five hours, from 1 am to 5 am, with my head between my knees, hearing them fight, break things," he recalled. The experience also affected his school life. Ranbir explained that his parents' marital problems frequently became newspaper headlines because they were celebrities. He found the attention embarrassing when he went to school. He also admitted that the experience affected his understanding of romantic relationships: "I didn't grow up with any rose-tinted illusions about love." 3. Ranbir Kapoor Called Himself A Nicotine Addict And Revealed His Mother's Reaction To His Smoking Ranbir Kapoor openly acknowledged his smoking addiction and his struggle to quit. In a 2018 interview with GQ India, the actor revealed that he had been addicted to nicotine since he was 15 and was not able to quit. "I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month," he said.

He even travelled to Austria to seek help from a doctor who administered injections in his ears to help him stop smoking. A few years later, in a March 2023 interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranbir recalled how his mother, Neetu Kapoor, reacted when she discovered that he had started smoking. "When I first smoked a cigarette, and my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life," he recalled. In July 2024, during his conversation with Nikhil Kamath, he also said he had finally quit smoking after becoming a father and beginning to feel increasingly unhealthy. ALSO READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor Quit Acting By 54 To Become A Director? Actor's 'Last Decade' Remark Sparks Retirement Speculation 4. Ranbir Was Scared Of His Father And Found It Difficult To Express Himself In his 2024 appearance on Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF podcast, Ranbir spoke candidly about his relationship with his late father. He described Rishi Kapoor as a short-tempered but good man. The actor also admitted that he had never felt comfortable disagreeing with him. "I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said 'no'," Ranbir recalled. The actor also spoke about his struggle to express emotions. He revealed that he had tried therapy but found it difficult to open up. "I've tried therapy. It's not that I'm against it; it's just that I have to open myself up. And I'm very scared of opening myself up," he said. (Image Credit: IMDb) 5. He Once Admitted That He Could Have An Alcohol Problem In an August 2016 interview with Vogue India, Ranbir spoke about his drinking habits. "I think I have an alcohol problem," he said. The actor was discussing his behaviour when he was not shooting. He explained that he avoided alcohol while working because he needed to maintain his appearance for the camera. However, his drinking habits became harder to control during breaks between films.

"When I shoot, when I work, I don't drink. But when I'm not shooting…" he added. Ranbir also acknowledged that he had witnessed alcohol-related problems within his family and was conscious of the possibility of developing similar habits. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Says Ranbir Kapoor Makes Her Feel 'Seen And Heard': But Why Did Their Marriage Face Backlash? Ranbir Kapoor's candid admissions offer a glimpse into the personal experiences behind his carefully guarded public image. FAQs 1. Did Ranbir Kapoor admit to cheating in a relationship? Yes. In a 2011 interview, he admitted to cheating, citing immaturity, inexperience and temptation. 2. What did Ranbir Kapoor reveal about his childhood? He recalled spending hours sitting on the staircase while his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, argued. 3. Did Ranbir Kapoor struggle with alcohol and smoking? Yes. He spoke about concerns over his drinking habits in 2016 and revealed his nicotine addiction, which reportedly began when he was 15.

