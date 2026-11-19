On November 19, 2026, the world celebrates International Men’s Day. It is a perfect day to watch Bollywood movies that show positive male relationships and friendships. From college students becoming lifelong friends to office colleagues turning into survival kits while adulting, Bollywood has given some memorable stories about men standing by each other.

Dil Chahta Hai very beautifully captures the changing dynamics of male friendships. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows three friends Akash Malhotra (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), whose unbreakable bond is tested as they grow older and develop different ideas about love and relationships.

This International Men's Day, here are five Bollywood movies that offer different perspectives on male friendships and are worth revisiting.

These Bollywood movies explore vulnerability, ambition, heartbreak, disagreements and the difficult moments that test a male friendship. Take a break from your daily routine and watch it.

What makes the film interesting is that it shows the true aspect of friendship: not agreeing with everything your friends do. Akash's inability to understand Siddharth's relationship with an older woman creates a serious rift between the two.

Their disagreement eventually forces the friends to confront how little they understand each other's choices.

Perfect if you loved: Stories about childhood friends navigating adulthood, disagreements and changing priorities.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Three Friends Learning To Open Up

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: July 15, 2011

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a bachelor trip of three friends turns into a journey of self-discovery. It shows how grown men have emotional baggage that they rarely discuss.

Arjun is consumed by work, Imraan hides his unresolved feelings about his father, while Kabir is preparing for marriage without entirely loving his partner. Their trip gradually brings these issues to the surface.

The film deserves a place on this list because it shows men encouraging each other to confront their fears and question their choices.

Perfect if you loved: Road-trip movies, emotional conversations and friendships that make room for personal growth.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

3. 3 Idiots: Friends Who Stay Together In Every College Situation

Cast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Release date: December 25, 2009

College friendships often begin in classrooms and hostel rooms, but 3 Idiots shows how those friendships become so important to sustain life.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film follows Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi), three engineering students whose friendship develops despite their different personalities and family backgrounds.

Rancho challenges Farhan and Raju to question the expectations placed on them. Farhan struggles to pursue his passion for photography, while Raju is burdened by financial pressures and his family's hopes.

Perfect if you loved: College dramas, hostel friendships and films about finding your own path.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

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4. Kai Po Che: When Ambition And Ideology Test Brotherhood

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Release date: February 22, 2013

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film follows three friends: Ishaan (Sushant Singh Rajput), Govind (Rajkummar Rao) and Omi (Amit Sadh). Together, they start a business around their shared passion for cricket.

However, their ambitions, personal differences and the communal tensions surrounding them gradually put their relationship under pressure.

The strength of the movie lies in refusing to romanticise brotherhood. The three friends genuinely care about one another, but affection alone cannot always overcome disagreements.

Perfect if you loved: Emotionally intense dramas where friendship is tested by ambition, politics and circumstances.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

5. Chhichhore: College Friends Who Become Family

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Release date: September 6, 2019

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anirudh, the film moves between two timelines, following a group of college friends during their hostel days and their lives as adults.

Anirudh's son faces immense pressure following an unsuccessful entrance examination, prompting his father to revisit his college memories and reconnect with his old friends.

The film's group of hostel mates, including Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Mummy (Tushar Pandey), brings together different personalities united by their shared experiences.

Perfect if you loved: Nostalgic college dramas, hostel memories and stories about friends who stay connected through adulthood.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

ALSO READ: She Rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar And Quit Films After Marriage; Who Is Actress Farheen?

This International Men's Day, which of these friendships would you want to revisit?

FAQs

1. Which Bollywood movie is best about male friendship?

Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara are popular films about male friendships.

2. Which Bollywood movies feature three best friends?

Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Kai Po Che! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feature three male friends.

3. Which Bollywood movies are about college friendship?

3 Idiots and Chhichhore capture college friendships, hostel life and lifelong bonds.