Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Release: Netflix has officially confirmed that hit comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia will return for its fourth season on January 21, 2027. Unveiled alongside fresh first-look photos of Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, the upcoming chapter picks up directly after Season 3’s dramatic courtroom acquittal and shock pregnancy cliffhanger.

What To Expect From Ginny And Georgia Season 4? At the end of Ginny And Georgia Season 3, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) walked free from Tom Fuller’s murder trial only after Ginny (Antonia Gentry) blackmailed Cynthia and convinced young Austin (Diesel La Torraca) to frame his own father, Gil. While Georgia avoided prison, the move fractured Ginny and Austin’s bond.

Welcome back Peaches! 🍑 Here’s your first look at GINNY & GEORGIA SEASON 4, premiering January 21! https://t.co/ax0Jsrvpnk — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) November 18, 2026 Adding to the chaos, Georgia discovered she is genuinely pregnant, leaving viewers guessing whether Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) or Joe (Raymond Ablack) is the father, while her own parents tracked her down in Wellsbury. Meanwhile, Marcus (Felix Mallard) entered rehab following his struggles with depression and alcohol.

Teasing the new season's central theme of 'Cycles and Origins,' Netflix's official synopsis reads, “Strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried,” the Season 4 description reads. ALSO READ: 7 Bold Hollywood Movies For 18+ Audience That You Cannot Watch With Family “Ginny is desparate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin…well… This season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point,” it further added.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Returning And New Cast Alongside Brianne Howey as Georgia and Antonia Gentry as Ginny, the returning ensemble includes: Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Katie Douglas (Abby),Chelsea Clark (Nora), and Jennifer Robertson (Ellen) Ginny And Georgia Season 4 also welcomes three new additions to Wellsbury:Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane),Kataem O’Connor (The Way Home), and Sunny Mabrey (The Night Agent).

ALSO READ: 10 Romantic Spanish Dramas On Netflix For 18+ Audiences To Watch If You Love Bold Love Stories With this catch the new season in 2027 on Netflix. FAQs 1. When is Ginny & Georgia Season 4 releasing on Netflix? Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on 21 January 2027. 2. Who is the father of Georgia’s baby in Ginny & Georgia Season 4? Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger confirming Georgia is pregnant without revealing the father, leaving Mayor Paul Randolph and Joe as the primary possibilities heading into Season 4.

3. Who are the new cast members joining Ginny & Georgia Season 4? Ali Skovbye, Kataem O’Connor, and Sunny Mabrey have joined the cast of Ginny & Georgia Season 4 alongside returning leads Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry.