Ayushmann Khurrana has dismissed comparisons between his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He says his character Prem has little in common with Ranveer Singh's Rocky.

The comparisons began after the trailer came out on Wednesday. Many viewers felt the two films, one directed by Sooraj Barjatya and the other by Karan Johar, share a similar idea.

Ayushmann said Prem belongs to Barjatya's style of filmmaking and is a different kind of hero. He pointed to the choices Prem makes as the main difference between the two characters.

"This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag," Ayushmann said. "He takes a stand for his wife’s family. Rocky's character arc is different. You cannot even compare the two."

In the film, Ayushmann plays Prem, who backs his new wife Purva when she decides not to move into her in-laws' home. She wants to stay and take care of her own family. Sharvari plays Purva.

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Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani told a different story. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played a couple who swapped homes for six months to understand each other’s families and lifestyles.

The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya asks a simple question: why is a woman expected to leave her parents' home after marriage and move in with her husband's family?

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya, led by Ayushmann and Sharvari, releases in theatres worldwide on November 27.

The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Surbhi Tiwari and Krish Rao.

Barjatya has once again teamed up with composer Himesh Reshammiya for the music, their first collaboration since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

FAQ

1. Is Yeh Prem Mol Liya a copy of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Ayushmann Khurrana says no. He says the two films should not be compared and that his character Prem is very different from Ranveer Singh's Rocky.

2. Why is internet comparing the two films?

The comparisons began after the trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released on Wednesday. Many viewers felt it has a similar idea to Karan Johar's film.

3. When will Yeh Prem Mol Liya release in theatres?

Ayushmann plays Prem, who supports his new wife Purva (Sharvari) when she decides not to move into her in-laws' home so she can look after her own family. The film releases in theatres worldwide on November 27.