It may no longer be 1994 (The Hum Aapke Hain Koun era), but Sooraj Barjatya remains committed making a full-fledged family entertainer. His upcoming project Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, offers a glimpse of a romantic family drama, but can Barjatya bring back Hum Aapke Hain Koun-style movie in cinema?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya centres on family dynamics, just like Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer classic hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The movie goes beyong the romance as the trailer features a plot involving love, sacrifice, family expectations and misunderstandings.

Here are five things from the trailer that stand out:

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2. Romance and traditions clash

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's slow-burning romance takes centre stage. Similarly, in Ye Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann and Sharvari bring a fresh pairing.

Their characters begin as friends before their relationship develops into love, although an unexpected lie creates complications.

3. The traditional music

Songs and celebrations were an important part of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya also hints at a colourful musical experience, with Himesh Reshammiya composing the music.

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4. Ensemble Cast

Apart from Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie featurs veterans like - Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire, adding a touch of nostalgia and strengthening its family-entertainer appeal.

5. Family is the target audience

Rajshri Entertainment is known for attracting family to the cinema, offering an alternative to films featuring mature themes and adult-oriented content. Its movies are often accessible to audiences across age groups, making them suitable for family outings.

The appeal of Yeh Prem Mol Liya could similarly lie in bringing different generations together for a shared theatrical experience.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming Hindi romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire.

Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It is scheduled to release theatrically on November 27, 2026.