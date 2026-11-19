Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has shared a long association with Salman Khan, and the two last worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in 2015. Barjatya is now busy promoting his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and in the course of it, he has hinted at a possible reunion with the actor.
In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Barjatya spoke about bringing Salman Khan back as Prem in the future.
He said (translated to English), "Right now, my focus is on the movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya. But it's not that I don't want Salman Khan back as Prem."
He continued, "I don't have any plans yet, but I am considering how to portray him (Salman Khan) as Prem. If anything comes up, I will definitely share it with you."
With these words, Barjatya has offered a glimpse of his future plans, and the news is sure to stir the curiosity of cine lovers.
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Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya's Movies
Salman Khan played Prem in four of Barjatya's films. They first came together for Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), followed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015).
Beyond Barjatya's movies, Salman's character has also been named Prem in several other movies, including Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Partner and Ready.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
The movie follows Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Purva Solanki (Sharvari), whose marriage comes with an unusual arrangement. Purva is the sole provider for her family and does not want to leave them after marriage. Prem offers a solution: his family will move into her home instead.
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The trailer opens with Prem revealing that his father, played by Swanand Kirkire, has filed a case against Purva's family. It also introduces Solanki Nivaas, a home shared by six women, and shows Purva's responsibilities towards her family and loved ones. Prem's proposal to move into her home sets up a story about two families learning to live together.
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Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.
FAQ
1. Will Salman Khan return as Prem in a Sooraj Barjatya film?
Nothing is confirmed yet. Barjatya said he has no plans at the moment, but he is considering how to portray Salman as Prem and will share any update.
2. Which Sooraj Barjatya films featured Salman Khan as Prem?
Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015).
3. When does Yeh Prem Mol Liya release?
The film releases in cinemas on November 27. It is backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.