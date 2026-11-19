Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has shared a long association with Salman Khan , and the two last worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in 2015. Barjatya is now busy promoting his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and in the course of it, he has hinted at a possible reunion with the actor.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Barjatya spoke about bringing Salman Khan back as Prem in the future.

He said (translated to English), "Right now, my focus is on the movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya. But it's not that I don't want Salman Khan back as Prem."

He continued, "I don't have any plans yet, but I am considering how to portray him (Salman Khan) as Prem. If anything comes up, I will definitely share it with you."

With these words, Barjatya has offered a glimpse of his future plans, and the news is sure to stir the curiosity of cine lovers.

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Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya's Movies

Salman Khan played Prem in four of Barjatya's films. They first came together for Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), followed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015).