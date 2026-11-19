"I've been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink. It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn't be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."

Alia was recently named in the first TIME100 Next India 2026 list, released by TIME. She spoke about the need to rethink the industry’s habit of shooting for 15 to 18 hours a day.

Last year, Deepika Padukone's comments in favour of an eight-hour workday for female actors started a big debate in the film industry. Now, Alia Bhatt has backed the same idea and called for fair working hours.

Alia also spoke about the need for basic facilities on film sets, such as clean toilets. "It's not really asking for the sun and the moon but something so basic, so essential. A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026."

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She added, "I want to ensure—on a systemic level—that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent."

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Alia was last seen in Alpha, a female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. She played a trained assassin in it. The film did modest business at the box office.

Talking about women-led films, she said,"When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn't be making male-centric films. So I’m not going to stop choosing films that are women-led."

She continued, "When you take these gambles, there's always the risk that you'll fall flat on your face. But there’s an equally good chance that you might fly."

Next, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film is set to release in theatres in January 2027. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

FAQ

1. What is Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand?

Deepika Padukone asked for an eight-hour workday after becoming a mother. The issue gained attention after reports of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. It started a major debate in the Hindi film industry.

2. Who has supported Deepika Padukone on this?

Several actors have backed her, including Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Ananya Panday. Alia Bhatt has now joined them.

3. What was Alia Bhatt's last film?

Alia was last seen in Alpha, a female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, where she played a trained assassin. It had a modest run at the box office.

4. What is Alia Bhatt's next film?

Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is set to release in January 2027.