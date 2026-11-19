Gaurav Khanna , who is all set to return to the fiction genre with his new show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, has come a long way in his acting career. But it wasn't easy. He left a corporate job for acting and was later labelled unlucky in the TV industry.

Gaurav studied MBA and quit a well-paying corporate job to chase his acting dream. From opening up about colour blindness and suffering a huge financial loss to being called unlucky by the industry, the actor has seen many ups and downs.

Gaurav once spoke about his decision to leave the corporate world. In one of the episodes of the cookery show, he said, "I have always lived my life like this. I was in a corporate job and I became an actor."

He added, "Log sab haste the ki MBA kar ke actor bann raha hai. I didn't even have a portfolio, but by god's grace, it has been 18 years in this industry and I have done 20 shows on TV. I am a go-getter and if I have confidence, I won't leave it."

During Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav also revealed that he is colour blind. He spoke about the difficulties this creates, especially in a cooking competition where how a dish looks matters as much as how it tastes.

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When Gaurav Khanna Was Labelled Unlucky

While taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav spoke about a constant worry that if a show failed, the blame would end up on him.

He said, "There was a phase in my career when I was labelled as unlucky because a few of my shows didn't run for very long."

He explained how it escalated: "What started as conversations behind closed doors slowly turned into rumours that if I was part of a show, it wouldn't work, and I genuinely started losing work because of that."

The label hurt him deeply. "It was heartbreaking because I always believed that a show's success or failure is a collective effort, not the responsibility of one actor," he added.

He also admitted to doubting himself at times. "There were moments when I even questioned myself, but I never stopped believing in my work. I also know I'm not the only one; many actors from my generation have gone through similar experiences."