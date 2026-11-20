Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak was scheduled for a November 20 release but has been postponed. The movie is facing a certification dispute with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Rajasthan High Court. Indian Medical Association has asked for a thorough examination of violent scenes against doctors and allegations of corruption in the healthcare system.

As Suryaa has not received the appropriate certification, the release of the movie has been postponed. Here's a closer look at the objections, the legal proceedings and what the filmmakers have said about the delay. Why Has Sunny Deol's Suryaa Been Postponed? The makers have postponed Suryaa because the film has not secured the CBFC certification. There are objections from medical associations about how the movie has portrayed doctors and healthcare professionals. The IMA had written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 22, seeking a review of the promotional material of Suryaa. Its objection was that the footage appeared to portray corruption and unethical practices in the medical profession.

The teaser, released on October 19, showed violence against doctors and nurses inside a hospital. The association argued that such imagery, particularly when healthcare workers are already facing violence from patients and their relatives, could have serious consequences. In its representation, IMA national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak sought several measures: The CBFC should refuse certification to scenes depicting violence against doctors, nurses and hospital staff or dialogue suggesting that doctors as a class are corrupt.

The film should be shown to representatives of the IMA to view it alongside the examining committee.

The association should be given an opportunity to present its objections before a final certification decision.

The film should be referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 25(1) of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, if required.

A prominent disclaimer should clarify that the film does not represent the medical profession and that violence against healthcare workers is punishable. What Have Sunny Deol And The Filmmakers Said? The filmmakers have said that the film is being judged on the basis of limited promotional footage rather than its complete narrative. Presenter Kamal Mukut said in a statement, as quoted by The Indian Express: "Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed."

He further said that the team respects the certification process while remaining committed to protecting the film's creative integrity. The makers have also clarified that the film is not intended to target doctors or the medical profession. Instead, it addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals within a larger system. ALSO READ: Sunny Deol Wasn't Avoiding Shah Rukh Khan After Darr: What He Revealed About Their 16-Year Silence When Will Sunny Deol's Suryaa Release? There is currently no officially confirmed release date. The makers have indicated that they will announce a fresh date after the certification process is completed. January 15, 2027, has appeared in media reports as a possible release date, but the production team has not confirmed it. For now, the immediate question is whether the CBFC will clear the film and whether any modifications or additional conditions will be required before it can reach cinemas. ALSO READ: Suryaa Vs Joseph: How The Hindi Remake Compares With The Malayalam Movie FAQs 1. Why was Sunny Deol's Suryaa postponed? The film was postponed because it had not received CBFC certification amid objections from the Indian Medical Association over its portrayal of doctors and violence against healthcare workers. 2. Has CBFC banned Sunny Deol's Suryaa? No. There is no confirmed CBFC ban. The film is awaiting certification, with the medical associations' objections being considered by the authorities. 3. What is the new release date of Suryaa? The makers have not announced a new release date. January 15, 2027, has been mentioned in reports but remains unconfirmed.

