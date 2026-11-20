Dhanush is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. According to reports, Dhanush's net worth is estimated at around ₹230 crore, which comes from the accumulation of brand endorsements, acting fee and business ventures.

How much does Dhanush charges per movie?

Dhanush reportedly charges ₹20–35 crore per film and earned ₹4 crore for The Gray Man.

The superstar's production house Wunderbar Films (founded in 2010) and has business interests through Dhanush Global Ventures Private Limited.

ALSO READ: O.M Operation Mole Movie Review: Dhanush Leads A Gripping Action Drama Packed With Powerful Performances

Not only this, the actor also generates income from directing, playback singing, lyric writing and brand endorsements (including 7Up, OLX, Tata Sky, Center Fresh and the Indian Super League).

Notable assets owned by Dhanush

Dhanush owns a four-storey, 19,000 sq ft home in Chennai's Poes Garden estimated at around ₹150 crore, as well as a property in Alwarpet valued at around ₹18 crore.

ALSO READ: OM Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Does Mammootty Get Arrested Or Does Dhanush Turn Against The Police?

Luxury cars owned by Dhanush

Dhanush's reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Continental GT, Ford Mustang GT, Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Range Rover Sport HSE.

On the professional front, Dhanush's O.M: Operation Mole is currently running in theatres. The movie also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. O.M: Operation Mole follows a Special Task Force agent and an undercover operative as they take on an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network in Andhra Pradesh.