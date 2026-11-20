Dhanush is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. According to reports, Dhanush's net worth is estimated at around ₹230 crore, which comes from the accumulation of brand endorsements, acting fee and business ventures.
How much does Dhanush charges per movie?
Dhanush reportedly charges ₹20–35 crore per film and earned ₹4 crore for The Gray Man.
The superstar's production house Wunderbar Films (founded in 2010) and has business interests through Dhanush Global Ventures Private Limited.
ALSO READ: O.M Operation Mole Movie Review: Dhanush Leads A Gripping Action Drama Packed With Powerful Performances
Not only this, the actor also generates income from directing, playback singing, lyric writing and brand endorsements (including 7Up, OLX, Tata Sky, Center Fresh and the Indian Super League).
Notable assets owned by Dhanush
Dhanush owns a four-storey, 19,000 sq ft home in Chennai's Poes Garden estimated at around ₹150 crore, as well as a property in Alwarpet valued at around ₹18 crore.
ALSO READ: OM Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Does Mammootty Get Arrested Or Does Dhanush Turn Against The Police?
Luxury cars owned by Dhanush
Dhanush's reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Continental GT, Ford Mustang GT, Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Range Rover Sport HSE.
On the professional front, Dhanush's O.M: Operation Mole is currently running in theatres. The movie also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah.
O.M: Operation Mole follows a Special Task Force agent and an undercover operative as they take on an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network in Andhra Pradesh.
Announced in November 2024 as D55, the film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Principal photography began in February 2026 and wrapped in August.
Initially titled O.M Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the film was later renamed O.M: Operation Mole. The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by R. Kalaivanan.
FAQs
What is Dhanush's real name and birthday?
His birth name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja and he was born on July 28, 1983, in Chennai (Madras), Tamil Nadu.
What is Dhanush's family and personal life background?
He is the son of filmmaker Kasthuri Raja. He married Aishwarya Rajinikanth in November 2004; they have two sons, Yatra and Linga, and finalized their divorce in November 2024.
What are some of Dhanush's most notable films?
Key titles include Aadukalam (2010), Raanjhanaa (2013), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Vada Chennai (2018), Asuran (2019), Karnan (2021), Vaathi (2023), and more.