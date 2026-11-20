Scheduled for February 13, 2027, the one-day festival will take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the launch of Johnnie & Co., a new live entertainment and creative collaboration platform.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to make his India debut alongside British singer Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Charlie Puth, known for hits like Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again, will perform in India for the first time following the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever.

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Ellie Goulding will join him as the main support act, bringing popular tracks such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights to an expected audience of over 35,000 fans.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC, the festival will also feature Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Talking about the upcoming concert in India, Puth said, "I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time."

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He further added, "Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai."

"I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates," he noted.