American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to make his India debut alongside British singer Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai.
Charlie Puth to make India debut with Ellie Goulding
Scheduled for February 13, 2027, the one-day festival will take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the launch of Johnnie & Co., a new live entertainment and creative collaboration platform.
The four-time Grammy-nominated Charlie Puth, known for hits like Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again, will perform in India for the first time following the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever.
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Ellie Goulding will join him as the main support act, bringing popular tracks such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights to an expected audience of over 35,000 fans.
Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC, the festival will also feature Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Talking about the upcoming concert in India, Puth said, "I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time."
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He further added, "Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai."
"I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates," he noted.
About the Johnnie & Co. Festival
The Johnnie & Co. Festival is part of a larger cultural initiative planned for 2027, bringing together creators, athletes, designers and music enthusiasts under Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water’s Keep Walking philosophy.
The platform will focus on three key areas: sport, music and fashion, encouraging collaborations and creative exchanges across industries. The February festival will mark the beginning of a year-long calendar of events and partnerships.
On the sporting front, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade has partnered with 7Padel by MS Dhoni to host the Johnnie & Co. Padel Jam in Mumbai, featuring an exhibition match with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty.
The partnership will extend across select 7Padel clubs and tournaments, with more collaborations in music and fashion planned throughout 2027.
FAQs
Where is Charlie Puth from?
He was born and raised in Rumson, New Jersey, and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School.
Does Charlie Puth have perfect pitch?
Yes. He uses it to hear song ideas, shift keys mentally when working with artists and identify everyday sounds by note.
Is Charlie Puth married and does he have children?
According to biographical records, he married Brooke Sansone in 2024 and has one child.