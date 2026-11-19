Salman Khan has strongly reacted to Maatrubhumi trolls. Addressing the trolling of Maatrubhumi trailer, megastar said he had no problem with critics gaining views, followers or fame by targeting him or his film, adding, 'God bless them'. Salman Khan criticises Maatrubhumi trolls During Maatrubhumi trailer launch, Salman Khan said, "Those saying this is too long or thinking that we have shown the whole film, we haven’t. I will show you the whole film on December 4. What is it that they say?"

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Gets CBFC Clearance: What Caused The Delay And What Changed? "Never judge a book by its cover? But you have already judged it by its cover. Now what will happen when things flip? God willing, it will. Now, if you found so many points to pick from in a 5-minute trailer, imagine how much you will find in a two-and-a-half-hour film," he further added.

Salman said, "Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?" ALSO READ: Maatrubhumi Early Review: Did Salman Khan's Movie On The Galwan Valley Clash Impress Filmmakers? He continued, "Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does."

Previously titled Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has received a U/A certificate and is set to release on December 4. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

FAQs What is Maatrubhumi about? Inspired by the 2020 India-China conflict in the Galwan Valley, the film focuses on the sacrifices of soldiers on the frontlines and the struggles faced by their families back home. Who directed Maatrubhumi? Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films. What is Maatrubhumi's censor rating and runtime? The CBFC cleared the film on November 18, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate. Its official runtime is 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds (154.12 minutes).