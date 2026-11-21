Ramayana Part 1 hit the theatres on November 5 and it received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The mythological epic has set several major box-office and theatrical milestones since its release, reaching around ₹1,574 crore worldwide and ₹880 crore India net within 16 days.

About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others and follows Lord Rama’s journey from childhood to his 14-year exile.

Ramayana: Part 1 premiered on 27 October 2026, before its worldwide release on 5 November. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews and achieved major box-office success, with its sequel scheduled for 2028.

FAQs

Who composed the music of Ramayana Part 1?

The score features a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

What is the runtime of Ramayana Part 1?

The runtime is around 192–208 minutes depending on the listing.

Is there a sequel to Ramayana Part 1?

Yes, Ramayana Part 1 sequel will release in theatres in 2028.