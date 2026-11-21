Ramayana Part 1 hit the theatres on November 5 and it received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The mythological epic has set several major box-office and theatrical milestones since its release, reaching around ₹1,574 crore worldwide and ₹880 crore India net within 16 days.
12 Major Milestones Set By Ramayana Part 1
- Ramayana Part 1 crossed ₹1,500 crore globally in 14 days, beating Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (16 days), Pushpa 2: The Rule (17 days) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (20 days).
- The movie surpassed Dhurandhar (₹1,307.35 crore) to enter the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.
- Ranbir Kapoor-starrer also reached ₹650 crore net in Hindi in 15 days, trailing only Dhurandhar 2 (9 days) and ahead of Pushpa 2 (17 days).
- Ramayana became only the second Hindi film of 2026 (after Dhurandhar 2) to earn over ₹200 crore in its second week.
- The mega epic also posted a massive ₹107.50 crore single-day India net on Day 5 (November 9, the day after Diwali).
- Ramayana Part 1 crossed ₹1,000 crore gross in India, joining a select tier of mega-grossers.
- Ramayana's Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions together crossed ₹100 crore net in India (reaching ~₹115 crore by Day 7).
- The movie opened to roughly $6 million (~₹56.25 crore) worldwide on IMAX, including ~$2 million (~₹18.75 crore) in India and ~$2.5 million in North America.
- It also became the first Indian film to open at No. 1 at the UK and Ireland box office with £2.1 million (~$2.8 million), including previews.
- The mythological epic grossed $1.37 million on its first Monday in North America, topping Dhurandhar 2 (~$1.14 million)
- It crossed $30 million internationally in six and a half days, faster than Pathaan (8 days).
- Not only this, Ramayana Part 1 surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Animal (₹915 crore) and Stree 2 (₹857.15 crore) within 7 days and passed Dangal's lifetime India net and gross within 8 days.
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About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others and follows Lord Rama’s journey from childhood to his 14-year exile.
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Ramayana: Part 1 premiered on 27 October 2026, before its worldwide release on 5 November. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews and achieved major box-office success, with its sequel scheduled for 2028.
FAQs
Who composed the music of Ramayana Part 1?
The score features a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.
What is the runtime of Ramayana Part 1?
The runtime is around 192–208 minutes depending on the listing.
Is there a sequel to Ramayana Part 1?
Yes, Ramayana Part 1 sequel will release in theatres in 2028.