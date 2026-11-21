Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has entered its third week in theatres, but its daily box office collections have been declining since its opening week. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India on Friday, November 20, taking its domestic net total to Rs 880.05 crore after 16 days, according to Sacnilk.

Although Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has earned Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, the domestic earnings of Rs 1,000 crore net remain Rs 119.95 crore away. With Saturday's advance bookings showing encouraging signs, the third weekend could determine how quickly the film gets there.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 16: Film Earns Rs 16.30 Crore Ramayana collected Rs 16.30 crore net on its 16th day, November 20, as per Sacnilk figures. It is a 15.8 per cent decline from the previous day's ₹19.35 crore earnings. The film recorded 15,497 shows across its five language versions on Friday.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 12 crore from 13,322 shows. Malayalam added Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Tamil at Rs 1.10 crore and Kannada at Rs 1 crore. The Telugu version contributed Rs 45 lakh. (Image Credit: IMDb) Ramayana Box Office Collection Till Now After 16 days in theatres, Ramayana has collected Rs 880.05 crore net in India, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 1,051.60 crore. The film has also performed strongly overseas, adding Rs 523 crore to its worldwide gross total of Rs 1,574.60 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Here is the day-wise box office collection breakdown: Day India Gross Overseas Gross Worldwide Gross Day 1 (Thu, Nov 5) Rs 77.50 Cr Rs 51.25 Cr Rs 128.75 Cr Day 2 (Fri, Nov 6) Rs 57.30 Cr Rs 46.00 Cr Rs 103.30 Cr Day 3 (Sat, Nov 7) Rs 83.45 Cr Rs 71.75 Cr Rs 155.20 Cr Day 4 (Sun, Nov 8) Rs 66.95 Cr Rs 56.00 Cr Rs 122.95 Cr Day 5 (Mon, Nov 9) Rs 128.70 Cr Rs 37.00 Cr Rs 165.70 Cr Day 6 (Tue, Nov 10) Rs 112.60 Cr Rs 36.50 Cr Rs 149.10 Cr Day 7 (Wed, Nov 11) Rs 84.55 Cr Rs 35.00 Cr Rs 119.55 Cr Day 8 (Thu, Nov 12) Rs 64.00 Cr Rs 22.00 Cr Rs 86.00 Cr Week 1 Total (Days 1–8) Rs 675.05 Cr Rs 355.50 Cr Rs 1,030.55 Cr Day 9 (Fri, Nov 13) Rs 57.45 Cr Rs 30.00 Cr Rs 87.45 Cr Day 10 (Sat, Nov 14) Rs 87.00 Cr Rs 50.00 Cr Rs 137.00 Cr Day 11 (Sun, Nov 15) Rs 89.50 Cr Rs 44.50 Cr Rs 134.00 Cr Day 12 (Mon, Nov 16) Rs 38.25 Cr Rs 10.00 Cr Rs 48.25 Cr Day 13 (Tue, Nov 17) Rs 34.15 Cr Rs 12.00 Cr Rs 46.15 Cr Day 14 (Wed, Nov 18) Rs 27.65 Cr Rs 8.00 Cr Rs 35.65 Cr Day 15 (Thu, Nov 19) Rs 23.10 Cr Rs 5.00 Cr Rs 28.10 Cr Week 2 Total (Days 9–15) Rs 357.10 Cr Rs 159.50 Cr Rs 516.60 Cr Day 16 (Fri, Nov 20) Rs 19.45 Cr Rs 8.00 Cr Rs 27.45 Cr Total (16 Days) Rs 1,051.60 Cr Rs 523.00 Cr Rs 1,574.60 Cr ALSO READ: Is Kaikeyi Really The Villain Of Ramayana? Lara Dutta Explains Her Character

Ramayana Week 2 Collection Drops 47 Per Cent: Can Third Weekend Change The Trend? Ramayana collected Rs 564.60 crore net in its first week. In its second week, it added another Rs 299.15 crore. This marks a 47 per cent decline from the opening days.

The third week's Friday earnings of Rs 16.30 crore continued that downward trend. However, there is a reason to watch third Saturday's numbers closely. According to Sacnilk's advance-booking report, the film had registered Rs 13.43 crore in gross advance bookings for its third Saturday. Additionally, approximately 4.59 lakh tickets were booked across 16,643 shows. (Image Credit: IMDb) ALSO READ: DYK Vivek Oberoi Didn't Take Fee For Ramayana? Actor Donated His Remuneration To Children Battling Cancer The advance sales indicate the possibility of a weekend recovery. The film needs to collect at least Rs 19.95 crore on Day 17 to cross Rs 900 crore net in India. If it achieves that, it will become the fourth Indian film to enter the Rs 900 crore domestic net club, after Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2, according to Sacnilk.

FAQs 1. What is Ramayana's total box office collection in India after 16 days? The film has collected ₹880.05 crore net and ₹1,051.60 crore gross in India. 2. How much did Ramayana earn on Day 16? Ranbir Kapoor's film collected ₹16.30 crore net in India on Friday, November 20. 3. What is Ramayana's worldwide box office collection? The film's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,574.60 crore after 16 days.