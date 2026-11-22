OM Box Office Collection Day 2: OM, also known as Operation Mole, released in theatres on November 20, 2026 following several delays. The Tamil movie earned less on Saturday (Day 2) than it did on its opening day. The two day total of the Dhanush-starrer exceeded Rs 30 crore mark.

OM Box Office Collection Day 2

OM earned Rs 18.10 crore net and Rs 21 crore gross on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. On Day 2, it collected Rs 16.25 crore net

The figures show Rs 12.15 crore from 3,768 Tamil shows, Rs 3.60 crore from 1,645 Telugu shows and Rs 50 lakh from 1,075 Hindi shows.

The two-day total now stands at Rs 33.50 crore.

Day Net Collection Gross Collection Day 1 (Fri 20 Nov) Rs 18.10 crore Rs 21.00 crore Day 2 (Sat 21 Nov) Rs 16.25 crore Rs 18.85 crore Week 1 · Days 1–2 so far Rs 34.35 crore Rs 39.85 crore Total · 2 days Rs 34.35 crore Rs 39.85 crore Many viewers have praised the lead performances. Mammootty's dance sequence has also become a talking point among fans. Some audience members, however, have raised concerns about the screenplay and the story.

The opening-day numbers are a hopeful sign, especially for the Tamil market. The film's performance over the rest of the weekend will decide whether it can keep its box office momentum. Dhanush Box Office Performance (2026) This year, Dhanush also had Kara, which opened at Rs 6.20 crore net in India. Its worldwide gross on the first day was Rs 9.67 crore. OM has almost tripled that figure, earning Rs 31.55 crore worldwide on day one. Last year, Dhanush delivered a big Bollywood success with Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L Rai. The film opened at Rs 16 crore net, and the Hindi version brought in Rs 15.25 crore of that.

ALSO READ - Dhanush's Tamil Movie O.M Beats Ramayana Part 1 At The Box Office What Is OM: Chapter 1 About? Besides Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, OM: Chapter 1 also stars Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans in important roles. It is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It is a spy-action thriller about a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force operation to break up a red sandalwood smuggling network that runs across South India. Dhanush plays an undercover officer who infiltrates the gang. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the investigation.

Mammootty plays Siya, a powerful man linked to the smuggling syndicate. ALSO READ - OM Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Does Mammootty Get Arrested Or Does Dhanush Turn Against The Police? Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag have produced the film under the banners Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music. OM released on the same day as Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara, and a day after Tharun Bhascker's ENE Repeat. This made it a three-way clash at the box office this week. On opening day, OM clearly came out ahead of the other two.