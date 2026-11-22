Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran arrived in style for their grand wedding reception in Chennai this evening. The reception was hosted at the ITC Grand Chola, and several bigwigs, including Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu and Vijay, marked their presence.

Inside Anirudh And Kavya Chennai Reception The newlyweds looked royal in black and red. Anirudh chose a deep maroon, heavily embroidered bandhgala jacket with black straight-leg trousers. Kavya Maran wore a red floral lace two-piece set. ALSO READ - Who Attended Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding Reception? Full Celebrity Guest List Sun News has shared pictures from the event on its official X account. In one of them, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shared the frame with Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Vijay, who is both a superstar and a politician, was all smiles as he greeted Rajinikanth and posed for the picture. #EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில்.. #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/QQ09dDmY12 — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026 There were rumours that Rajinikanth was unhappy after Vijay won the Tamil Nadu elections, which makes these photos particularly significant.

ALSO READ - Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: What Is Their Age Difference? PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Sent Wishes To Newlyweds PM Modi sent his wishes to Anirudh and Kavya on November 5, before their wedding in Greece. A copy of his letter to Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, surfaced online on November 21, just hours before the Chennai reception.

In the letter, he wished that the couple's love and affection for each other would grow with each passing day and that they would have a happy life together. He also thanked the Marans for inviting him to the wedding festivities scheduled for November 21, 2026.

காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் தம்பதிக்கு கடிதம் மூலம் திருமண வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த பிரதமர் மோடி #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @narendramodi https://t.co/JM1km0xcrO — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026 Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also sent her wishes to the couple, on October 23. A copy of her letter surfaced on Saturday.

Addressing Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, she wrote, "Thank you and Kavery for personally inviting me to the wedding of your beloved daughter, Kaviya. My warm felicitations to you and your entire family." காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் தம்பதிக்கு கடிதம் மூலம் திருமண வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த காங்கிரஸ் நாடாளுமன்ற குழுத் தலைவர் சோனியா காந்தி #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/ckAtPOGjdO — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026 About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran It is not known how long Anirudh and Kavya dated. The rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025, and the two were often spotted together, but the composer dismissed those reports.

In October, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was the first to leak the news of their wedding. He also revealed that the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. The pre-wedding celebrations began in Greece on November 10, and the couple tied the knot a day later. Their wedding on November 11 was a unique one, as they chose a self-respect marriage. FAQ 1. Where was Anirudh and Kavya's wedding reception held? The reception was held at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on November 21. 2. Who attended the reception? Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and former CM MK Stalin were among the guests. 3. When did Anirudh and Kavya get married? They married on November 11 in a self-respect marriage. The pre-wedding celebrations started in Greece on November 10.