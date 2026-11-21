Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are hosting their grand wedding reception in Chennai today, November 21. Prominent figures from cinema, cricket and politics attended the reception at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. Rajinikanth arrived in a black suit, while Kamal Haasan opted for a peach silk shirt paired with a matching veshti. ALSO READ: Meet Rajinikanth’s Nephew Who Chose Different Career Over Acting; Today His Net Worth Is Estimated At ₹60 Crore Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran full celebrity guest list Cinema • Rajinikanth

• Kamal Haasan

• Vijay

• Mahesh Babu (with family)

• Prabhu

• Raghava Lawrence

• Sathish

• Kalaipuli S. Thanu (producer)

• Dharani (director)

• Sobha Chandrasekhar #EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த்! #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/pb5TKQdrLC — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026 Cricket • Kane Williamson

• Daniel Vettori

• Dale Steyn (with family)

• Bhuvneshwar Kumar

• Muttiah Muralitharan

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander's Rumoured Past Girlfriends: Shruti Haasan To Keerthy Suresh, A look At Singer's Relationships Before Kavya Maran Politics • Vijay (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister)

• MK Stalin (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, with family)

• Revanth Reddy (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister)

• V. D. Satheesan காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/nChMMS7YXa — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026 The event comes 10 days after the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Anirudh earlier shared glimpses of the couple's pre-wedding festivities, featuring close friends and family, including Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He wrote in the caption, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us. - Kaviya and Anirudh (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial) For the unversed, Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sun TV Network. She is also a prominent face of the IPL as the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh Ravichander is among the leading music composers in Indian cinema and recently earned appreciation for his work on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. He is reportedly taking a short break and is expected to resume work in January 2027. FAQs What was Anirudh Ravichander's debut film and breakthrough song? He made his film composing debut with 3 (2012), while its single "Why This Kolaveri Di" went viral in November 2011. How old is Kavya Maran? She was born on August 6, 1992, making her 34 years old. What is Kavya Maran's net worth? Her personal net worth is not officially disclosed, though media estimates generally place it around ₹400–500 crore.