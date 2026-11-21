Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has found its first crorepati. 28-year-old Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon has won ₹1 crore and is now set to attempt the ₹7 crore question.
His emotional journey includes arriving in Mumbai with just ₹24 to build a better life for his parents. In the promo, Bhushan opens up about their sacrifices, his education and staying away from home for the past 18 months.
Who is Bhushan Thakare?
Bhushan Thakare, KBC 18 first Crorepati, is originally from a village in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. He shared on the show that his father worked as a daily-wage labourer to fund his education while his mother underwent multiple surgeries.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Back On KBC 18 Set After Week-Long Pause Due To Health Concerns; Watch New Promo
He arrived in Mumbai with ₹24 and spent 18 months away from home preparing for civil services examinations.
Bhushan Thakare’s father wanted him to focus on education
Thakare told Big B, "Sir, I was preparing for competitive exams, but I couldn’t secure admission at that time. So, I used to study from home. My father worked as a labourer, yet he never pressured me to do the same kind of work."
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Reveals What He Is Struggling To Do For Fans: 'I Sincerely Apologise'
He further added, "Since I was just studying at home, I felt I should contribute by doing some work as well. That’s why I started working at the village river, but my father didn’t approve of it. He told me to either stay home or focus on completing my studies, he never allowed me to engage in manual labour."
Recommended For You
Bhushan Thakare reaches the Rs 7 crore question on KBC 18
The 28-year-old's journey from arriving in Mumbai with just ₹24 to winning ₹1 crore is a remarkable achievement, especially given his family's sacrifices. He will now face the ₹7 crore jackpot question.
KBC 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
FAQs
Are KBC winnings subject to tax?
Under Section 194B of the Income Tax Act, winnings from shows like KBC are subject to a 30% tax deduction (along with applicable surcharges/cess).
When and where can I watch KBC Season 18?
Episodes air Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM IST on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.
How do you reach the Hot Seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Selected auditionees advance toward studio rounds—such as Fastest Finger First—to win a place on the Hot Seat.