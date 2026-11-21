Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has found its first crorepati. 28-year-old Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon has won ₹1 crore and is now set to attempt the ₹7 crore question.

His emotional journey includes arriving in Mumbai with just ₹24 to build a better life for his parents. In the promo, Bhushan opens up about their sacrifices, his education and staying away from home for the past 18 months.

Who is Bhushan Thakare?

Bhushan Thakare, KBC 18 first Crorepati, is originally from a village in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. He shared on the show that his father worked as a daily-wage labourer to fund his education while his mother underwent multiple surgeries.