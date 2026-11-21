It was in July 2012, Kristen Stewart cheated on her Twilight co-star and boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Photos of Kristen kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders went viral on social media, resulting into major media coverage. After being photographed with Rupert Sanders, she issued a public apology. Although she and Robert Pattinson briefly reconciled, the couple eventually parted ways in 2013. When Donald Trump weighed in on Kristen Scandal cheating scandal Their breakup also caught Donald Trump's attention. In several tweets posted in October and November 2012, Trump urged Pattinson not to take Stewart back. On October 17, he wrote that Pattinson deserved someone better and warned him against rekindling the relationship.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson To Earn $100 Million As James Bond? What We Know About His Salary And Audition Trump continued commenting on the couple's relationship on social media, even suggesting that Pattinson attend Miss Universe, as reported by The Mirror. Trump wrote on X, "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again - just watch. He can do much better!" ALSO READ: Before Robert Pattinson, 5 Actors Performed 3 Scenes In Full Costume And Got Rejected Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012 How did Kristen Stewart react after cheating scandal? Kristen Stewart has spoken candidly about her relationship with Robert Pattinson. During her 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she explained why she had rarely discussed their romance publicly, saying she was worried people would think she was seeking attention by revisiting their relationship. When Stern described falling in love with a co-star as a major mistake, Stewart laughed and responded, "There was nothing I could do." She also revealed that Pattinson was her first love.

Both actors have since moved on. Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2025, while Pattinson has been in a relationship with British model and actress Suki Waterhouse since 2018. The couple got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed a daughter in March 2024.

Pattinson has also been linked to the upcoming James Bond role. In an interview with The Times, when asked whether he remained on good terms with his former partners, he simply replied, "Yes, yes." FAQs Are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on good terms now? Yes. In a November 2026 interview with The Times, Pattinson confirmed he is still on good terms with his former partners. Stewart has also spoken fondly of him in past interviews, calling him her first love. Is Kristen Stewart married? She married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2025. Have Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson worked after Twilight? No, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have not starred together in a project since The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Both have built separate, acclaimed careers since the franchise ended.