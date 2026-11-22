Singer-actor Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando are now husband and wife. The 33-year-old Grammy winner reportedly said her vows to her longtime partner, 28, at an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. Milry Cyrus walked down the aisle in a backless wedding dress, based on photos circulated by the pop culture account DeuxMoi, reported by Entertainment Tonight. The report added that her mother, producer Tish Cyrus, and her younger sister, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, were among those present.

(Image: X/@WORLDMUSICAWARD) Miley Cyrus cried happy tears as she said 'I do' in a beautiful white gown. Maxx Morando read an emotional speech from a piece of paper while standing in front of her on their wedding day. (Image: X/@sbi_empire) ALSO READ - Are Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Engaged After Four Years Of Dating? Actress’ Flaunts Diamond Ring About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando The two were first linked in December 2021, when they were seen cozying up backstage at Miley's holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. By April 2022, they appeared to make things official after being photographed kissing in West Hollywood.

Engagement speculation began in 2025, when they attended the Los Angeles world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash together. Cyrus's song Dream As One features in the film. ALSO READ - Miley Cyrus Announces Original Song Dream As One For Avatar: Fire And Ash On the red carpet, she showed off a diamond ring on her left ring finger, set in a chunky gold band that stood out in every photo. She later confirmed the engagement to People and said she was very happy at this stage of her life.

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe posted a video on December 3 breaking down how Miley Cyrus's engagement ring was made. According to her, the ring is said to be worth around $150,000, which comes to roughly Rs 1.34 crore. This is Miley's second marriage. She was earlier married to actor Liam Hemsworth, from December 2018 until August 2019. FAQ When and where did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get married? They reportedly married on November 21 in Palm Springs, California. 2. Who attended the wedding? Her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were reportedly among the guests. 3. Who was Miley Cyrus married to previously? Miley Cyrus was married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. However, their divorce was finalised in 2020.