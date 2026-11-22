Hollywood has raised the bar for big-budget filmmaking in 2026, with several major franchises and ambitious cinematic projects arriving on the big screen. From Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, studios are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in star-studded casts, visual effects and large-scale storytelling.

Among the most talked-about releases is Avengers: Doomsday, which reportedly has a production budget of around $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films of the year. Other major titles, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Toy Story 5 and The Odyssey, have also secured places among 2026’s biggest-budget productions.

But which Hollywood movies are the most expensive in 2026? What are their reported budgets, who stars in them, and where can audiences watch them online or in theatres? Here’s everything to know. 5 Most Expensive Hollywood Movies Of 2026 So Far Avengers: Doomsday $400 million

Spider-Man: Brand New Day $275 million

Toy Story 5 $250 million

The Odyssey $250 million

Moana $250 million Note: Budgets are reported estimates, not necessarily officially confirmed figures. Marketing and promotional expenses are excluded. The ranking uses currently available reported production figures.

1. Avengers: Doomsday – $400 Million Production budget: Approximately $400 million (reported)

Release date: December 18, 2026

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Where to watch: In theatres from December 18, 2026; streaming release not announced.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Channing Tatum, among others. Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2026. With a reported production budget of around $400 million, the superhero film takes the top position on this list.

However, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the reported budget. 2. Toy Story 5 – $250 Million Production budget: $250 million

Release date: June 19, 2026

Director: Andrew Stanton

Where to watch: Disney+

Cast and voice artists: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Tony Hale, Craig Robinson, Keanu Reeves, Anna Faris and Wallace Shawn, among others. Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is among the most expensive animated films of 2026, with a reported production budget of $250 million. The fifth instalment of the popular franchise brings back much-loved characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.

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Release date: July 17, 2026

Director: Christopher Nolan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (digital purchase); also available through digital retailers.

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo, among others. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is another major Hollywood production with a reported budget of $250 million. Inspired by Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

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Release date: July 10, 2026

Director: Thomas Kail

Where to watch: Disney+

Cast: Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen. Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana is another big-budget Hollywood release of 2026. Made with a reported production budget of $250 million, the film brings the popular animated story to life with a new cast and live-action visuals.

5. Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $225 Million Production budget: $225 million

Release date: July 31, 2026

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV (digital rental or purchase in India).

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is another expensive superhero production released in 2026. According to The Numbers, the film has a production budget of approximately $225 million. Box Office and Financial Information

The Hollywood film industry has witnessed some massive investments in 2026, with production budgets reaching as high as $400 million. While Avengers: Doomsday leads the list with its reported $400 million budget, films such as Toy Story 5, The Odyssey and Moana have also made headlines for their expensive productions.

FAQs 1. Which is the most expensive Hollywood movie of 2026? Avengers: Doomsday tops this list with a reported production budget of approximately $400 million. However, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the figure. 2. What is the budget of Avengers: Doomsday? The reported production budget of Avengers: Doomsday is around $400 million, excluding marketing and promotional expenses. 3. Which animated Hollywood movie has the highest budget in 2026? Toy Story 5 is among the most expensive animated Hollywood releases of 2026, with a reported production budget of $250 million.